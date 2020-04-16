UPSC IAS 2020 Exam Not Postponed: Check Important Questions & Answers of Current Affairs

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam is going to be held on 31st May 2020 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. As of now, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not released any notification regarding UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam postponement due to Coronavirus. Candidates who have applied for UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 should continue with their exam preparations. In this article, we have shared below the most important questions from Current Affairs that have high chances to be asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020. These highly expected questions are based on the IAS Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

In UPSC IAS Prelims exam, there are two papers - Paper I: General Studies and Paper II: GS (CSAT). In IAS Prelims Paper 1 General Studies, questions are asked from Current Affairs and events, General Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Environment. A total 200 Multiple Choice Questions are asked from Paper 1, which is of 2 hours duration. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of past two years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might ask questions on current events of past 6 months. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of current happenings.

Let's first have a look at the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020:

Paper No. of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper I: General Studies 100 200 2 Hours Paper II: General Studies (CSAT) 80 200 2 Hours

- The General Studies Paper 1 tests candidates knowledge of History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Environment, General Science and Current Events.

- The General Studies (CSAT) tests candidates' mental ability, numerical ability and command over English Language. This paper is qualifying in nature.

Important Current Affairs Questions (with Answers)

1. The "World Water Development Report” is a flagship report of which organisation?

a) UN Environment Programme

b) Global Water Intelligence

c) UN-Water

d) International Water Association

Answer. (c) UN-Water

2. Which organisation or body appointed the UK Sinha committee on MSMEs?

a) Reserve Bank of India

b) Ministry of MSME

c) Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

d) NITI Aayog

Answer. (a) Reserve Bank of India

3. Consider the following statements:

1. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed that Arunachal Pradesh has 35% graphite deposits in India.

2. Graphite is a good conductor of electricity

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a) Only 1

b) Only 2

c) Both 1 & 2

d) None of the above

Answer. (c) Both I & II

4. Which State has the cheapest Vegetarian Thali as per the Economic Survey 2019-20?

a) Punjab

b) Jharkhand

c) UP

d) Bihar

Answer. (b) Jharkhand

5. Consider the following statements:

1. The first case of Coronavirus was reported from China

2. Coronavirus is officially known as 'COVID-19'

3. The Coronavirus is highly contagious disease, but does not spread from human to animal.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only

b) 3 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) 1 and 3 only

Answer. (b) 3 only

6. Which state has the highest forest cover as per the State of Forest Report 2019?

a) Jharkhand

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Meghalaya

Answer. (b) Madhya Pradesh

7. Consider the following statements with regard to PFRDA:

1. PFRDA stands for Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Agency

2. The PFRDA consists of a Chairperson and not over six members

3. PFRDA regulates the National Pension System (NPS).

Which of the given statement(s) is/are correct?

a) 1 Only

b) 3 Only

c) 1 and 2 Only

d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. (d) 2 and 3 only

8. When did India celebrate its 70th Constitution Day?

a) July 22

b) October 18

c) November 26

d) January 15

Answer. (c) November 26

9. When is the Global Handwashing Day observed every year?

a) August 12

b) September 6

c) October 15

d) November 20

Answer. (c) October 15

10. Which city hosted the COP14 to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification?

a) New York

b) Greater Noida

c) Moscow

d) London

Answer. (b) Greater Noida

11. Consider the following statements in context of the Citizenship Amendment Act:

1. Citizenship Amendment Act,2019 is an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1956.

2. The Act grants citizenship to 6 minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

3. These six minorities are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Parsis and Jains.

Which of the given statement(s) is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) 1 and 2 only

d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. (a) 1 Only

12. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct in context of the Ayushman Bharat?

1. Ayushman Bharat is a flagship health insurance scheme of the Central Government to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

2. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

3. The scheme comprises two components - Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 3

d) Both 2 and 3

Answer. (c) Both 1 and 3

13. Which organisation launched the 'MANI' app to help visually challenged people in identifying the currency notes?

a) Ministry of Finance

b) Reserve Bank of India

c) NITI Aayog

d) SEBI

Answer. (b) Reserve Bank of India

14. India was ranked at which position in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2019?

a) 43rd

b) 55th

c) 60th

d) 63rd

Answer. (d) 63rd

15. Which three banks have been merged into a single entity as the second largest public sector bank?

a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India

b) United Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank

c) Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Central Bank of India

d) None of the above

Answer. (a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India