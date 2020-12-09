UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Physics Optional Previous Years Question Papers (2019 to 2010)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission offers Physics as one of the optional subjects for the UPSC IAS Mains Exam. Check here the past 10 years question papers of Physics. 

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Physics Previous Years Question Papers (2019 to 2010)
UPSC: Physics optional is often a choice for science graduates. The syllabus of the Physics optional includes statics and dynamics, thermodynamics, relativity, electricity and magnetism, quantum theory, and solid-state semiconductors among other core topics. Aspirants appearing in the UPSC IAS Mains exam with Physics optional can check below the previous years’ papers of Physics optional for answer writing practice. Solving these papers will also help the aspirants to understand the type of questions asked from each topic.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Physics Optional Papers

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Physics Optional Previous Years’ Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Physics Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper-II

Physics optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each. 

