UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Physics Optional Previous Years Question Papers (2019 to 2010)

UPSC: Physics optional is often a choice for science graduates. The syllabus of the Physics optional includes statics and dynamics, thermodynamics, relativity, electricity and magnetism, quantum theory, and solid-state semiconductors among other core topics. Aspirants appearing in the UPSC IAS Mains exam with Physics optional can check below the previous years’ papers of Physics optional for answer writing practice. Solving these papers will also help the aspirants to understand the type of questions asked from each topic.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Physics Optional Papers

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Physics Optional Previous Years’ Papers

Physics optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each.

