UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam deferred due to COVID-19: New Exam date to be announced on 20 May

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam postponed and deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The UPSC will announce the new exam date of the UPSC IAS 2020 Prelims exam on 20 May 2020. The UPSC was supposed to organise the UPSC IAS Prelims exam on 31 May 2020 for the recruitment of 796 vacancies in the civil services. However, it was likely that the exam date gets postponed due to the spread of novel Coronavirus in India. Candidates can check official notification below regarding the UPSC IAS Exam postponement.

UPSC will now release the fresh dates on 20th may after analysing the recent situation. The UPSC notification reads as "The Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 scheduled to be held on 31 May, stands Deferred and the new dates will be made available on 20 May 2020...". It is advisable that candidates should now focus on preparations for the IAS Civil Services 2020 exam. It is the right time for the IAS aspirants to focus their energies on the exam preparations.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of UPSC IAS 2020 exam:

Event Date IAS Admit Card 2020 release date May 2020 (Deferred) IAS Prelims Exam Date 2020 31 May 2020 (Deferred) IAS Mains Exam Date 2020 18 September 2020

UPSC IAS Selection Process 2020

The UPSC recruits candidates for Civil Services through three phased process:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

Candidates need to qualify each stage to fetch recruitment as IAS, IPS, IFS and others with a handsome pay scale.

Check UPSC IAS FAQs here

UPSC IAS Admit Card 2020

Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the UPSC IAS Admit Card 2020 at upsc.gov.in a week or 15 days before the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card or call letter by visiting the official website.