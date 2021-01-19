UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Modern History - Topic 3 (British Conquest in India)

UPSC Prelims 2021: The Mughal Empire declined quickly after the passing of Aurangazeb. The attacks of Nadir Shah and Ahmad Shah Abdali debilitated the Mughal Empire. The weakening of the Mughals also helped the Europeans to expand their empire in the country. The topic is important from the Prelims perspective and aspirants should study each part in detail. Once through the preparation, you can solve mock tests and quizzes to test your preparation. Below we have provided 10 important questions from the British Conquest in India topic of Modern History. Questions are accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Ques 1:Who among the following was sent by East India Company to the court of the Mughal emperor to secure royal patronage?

a. Thomas Munro

b. Thomas Roe

c. Captain William Hawkins

d. None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: In 1608 AD, the British East India Company sent Captain William Hawkins to the court of the Mughal emperor to secure royal patronage. He succeeded in getting royal permit for the Company to establish its factories at various places on the Western coast of India. Hence, C is the correct option.

Ques 2: Who was the Mughal Emperor when first British enter into the Mughal Court to secure royal patronage?

a. Akbar I

b. Aurangzeb

c. Babar

d. Jahangir

Ans: d

Explanation: In 1608 AD, the East India Company sent Captain William Hawkins to the court of the Mughal emperor Jahangir to secure royal patronage. He succeeded in getting royal permit for the Company to establish its factories at various places on the Western coast of India. Hence, D is the correct option.

Ques 3: Who among the following British diplomate sent by Emperor James I of England to Jahangir’s court, with a plea for more concession for the Company?

a. Thomas Munro

b. Thomas Roe

c. Captain William Hawkins

d. None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: In 1615 AD, Sir Thomas Roe was sent by Emperor James I of England to Jahangir’s court, with a plea for more concession for the Company. Hence, B is the correct option.

Ques 4: Which of the following Island received as dowry to Charles II of England and given to the East India Company in 1668 AD for 10 pounds per year?

a. Bombay

b. Dadra & Nagar Haveli

c. Lakshadweep

d. Pumban Island

Ans: a

Explanation: In 1662 AD, when Charles II of England married a Portuguese princess Katherine, and received the island of Bombay as dowry which he immediately gave to the East India Company in 1668 AD for 10 pounds per year. Hence, A is the correct option.

Ques 5: Match the following

Set I

First Carnatic War Second Carnatic War Third Carnatic War Battle of Plassey

Set II

Dupleix Muzaffar Jung and Chanda Sahib Count de Lally Siraj-ud-Daulah

Code:

a b c d

a. 1 2 3 4

b. 4 3 2 1

c. 3 4 2 1

d. 1 3 2 4

Ans: a

Explanation: The correct match is given below- First Carnatic War: Dupleix Second Carnatic War: Muzaffar Jung and Chanda Sahib Third Carnatic War: Count de Lally Battle of Plassey: Siraj-ud-Daulah

Ques 6: In which place in India, British started Dual system of Government?

a. Madras

b. Bengal

c. Bombay

d. Pondicherry

Ans: b

Explanation: The Dual System of Government started in Bengal. The company acquired both Diwani and Nizamat rights from the Nazam-ud-Daulah. Hence, B is the correct option.

Ques 7: Who among the following annexed the Punjab as British territory after the Second Anglo-Sikh War?

a. Warren Hasting

b. Robert Clive

c. Eyre Coote

d. Lord Dalhousie

Ans: d

Explanation: After the death of Ranjit Singh in 1839 AD, the first Anglo-Sikh War began. Sikhs were defeated and signed the Treaty of Lahore. In the Second Anglo-Sikh War, Lord Dalhousie annexed Punjab as a British Territory.

Ques 8: Which among the following treaty was signed after Battle of Buxar?

a. Treaty of Allahabad

b. Treaty of Kanpur

c. Treaty of Pondicherry

d. Treaty of Alinagar

Ans: a

Explanation: The Treaty of Allahabad was signed on 12 August 1765, between the Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II, son of the late Emperor Alamgir II, and Robert Clive, of the East India Company, in the aftermath of the Battle of Buxar of 22 October 1764.

Ques 9: During the tenure of which among the following Governors , annexation of Coorg took place?

a. Lord William Bennetick

b. Lord Auckland

c. Lord Ellenborough

d. Lord Cornwallis

Ans: a

Explanation: He signed a treaty bringing Coorg under the protection of the British. From 1790 to 1834, Coorg remained a protectorate of British India. In 1834, the then Raja of Coorg tried to shake off his allegiance to the British which resulted in the Coorg War. The state was eventually annexed and became the Coorg Province.

