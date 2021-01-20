UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Modern History - Topic 4 (Revolt of 1857)

UPSC IAS 2021: The Revolt of 1857 was a prolonged period of the armed uprising as well as rebellions in Northern and Central India against the British occupation of that part of the subcontinent. This war brought about the end of the British East India Company’s rule in India, and led to the direct rule by the British Government (British Raj) of much of the Indian Subcontinent for the next 90 years. The topic is important from the Prelims perspective and aspirants should study each part in detail. Once through the preparation, you can solve mock tests and quizzes to test your preparation. Below we have provided 10 important questions from the Revolt of 1857 topic of Modern History. Questions are accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Ques 1: Sir Hugh Rose described whom as ‘the best and bravest military leader of the rebel’?

a. Begum Hazrat Mahal

b. Rani Laxmi Bai

c. Kuar Singh

d. Bahadur Shah Zafar

Ans: b

Explanation: Sir Huge Rose described Rani Laxmi Bai as ‘the best and bravest military leader of the rebel’.

Ques 2: Who was the founder of Bharat Naujawan Sabha?

a. Bhagat Singh

b. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

c. Subhash Chandra Bose

d. V. D. Savarkar

Ans: a

Explanation: In the year 1926, Bhagat Singh had founded the Bharat Naujawan Sabha in Lahore.

Ques 3: Find the incorrect match for the centre of the revolt and associated british officer:

A) Delhi ------------- James Neill

B) Kanpur ------------- Sir Hugh wheeler

C) Lucknow ------------ Henry Lawrence, Sir Collin Campbell

D) Jhansi ------------- Sir Hugh Rose

Ans: a

Explanation: In Delhi, the officers were John Nicholson, Willoughby and Hudson. James Neil was officer in Benaras.

Ques 4: Which among the following is not true about the revolt?

a) The revolt was marred by communal riots.

b) There was complete cooperation between Hindus and Muslims at all levels : people, soldiers and leaders.

c) Cow slaughter was banned.

d) Rebels acknowledged Bahadur Shah Zafar, as the emperor.

Ans: a

Explanation: People and politics were not basically communal before 1858.

Ques 5: Which of the following statements is not true regarding the revolt?

1) Introduction of the enfield rifle was the immediate factor for start of the revolt .

2) The revolt broke out in northern and central part of India.

Select the correct answer using the codes below:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: The soldiers thought that these rifles will destroy their religion, as the cartridge had to beaten off. The revolt was witnessed only in the northern and central parts of India.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

In Delhi, Bahadur Shah was the nominal leader and the real command was under General Bakht Khan. In Arrah, Rani Laxmi Bai assumed the leadership of the Sepoys. In Lucknow, the revolt was led by Begum Hazrat Mahal.

Which of the statements given are correct regarding the Revolt of 1857?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: The 22-year-old queen refused to cede Jhansi to the British. Shortly after the beginning of the mutiny in 1857, which broke out in Meerut, Lakshmi Bai was proclaimed the regent of Jhansi, and she ruled on behalf of the minor heir. Joining the uprising against the British, she rapidly organized her troops and assumed charge of the rebels in the Bundelkhand region. Mutineers in the neighbouring areas headed toward Jhansi to offer her support.

Ques 7: Which of the following steps were taken by the British after the end of the War of Independence of 1857?

British Parliament transferred the powers of the East India Company to the British Crown. Ruling chiefs in India were allowed to pass on their kingdoms to their heirs, including adopted sons. A member of the British Cabinet was appointed as Secretary of State for India.

Select the correct option using the code given below:

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The British Parliament passed a new Act in 1858 and transferred the powers of the East India Company to the British Crown in order to ensure a more responsible management of Indian affairs. All ruling chiefs of the country were assured that their territory would never be annexed in the future. They were allowed to pass on their kingdoms to their heirs, including adopted sons, thereby ending the doctrine of lapse. A member of the British Cabinet was appointed Secretary of State for India and made responsible for all matters related to the governance of India. He was given a council to advise him, called the India Council.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding Paika Rebellion that took place in 1817:

It was a tribal revolt against the acquisition of forest resources by British. It took place in north-eastern states of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Paikas were essentially the peasant militias of the Gajapati rulers of Odisha who rendered military service to the king during times of war while taking up cultivation during times of peace. This peasant rebellion took place in Odisha when the British East India company wrested the rent-free land that had been given to the Paiks for their military service to the Kingdom of Khurda.

Ques 9: Who among the following Governor-Generals decided that Bahadur Shah Zafar would be the last Mughal king and after his death none of his descendants would be recognised as kings?

a) Lord Hardinge

b) Lord Dalhousie

c) Lord Canning

d) Lord Ripon

Ans: c

Explanation: Governor-General Lord Canning decided that Bahadur Shah Zafar would be the last Mughal king and after his death none of his descendants would be recognised as kings but they would just be called princes.

Ques 10: Who among the following is known to have escaped to the jungles of central India and continued to fight a guerrilla war against Britishers during the 1857 revolt?

a) Bakht Khan

b) Tatia Tope

c) Ahmadullah Shah

d) Kunwar Singh

Ans: b

Explanation: Ramachandra Pandurang Tope, also known as Tantia Tope, escaped to the jungles of central India and continued to fight a guerrilla war with the support of many tribal and peasant leaders. He was captured, tried and killed in April 1859.

