UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Modern History - Topic 8 (Revolts and Movements in Modern India)

Tribal movements or rebellions or uprisings in India were inspired by revolutionary tendencies. They wanted to make use of the situation to fight and eliminate evils and ill-tendencies that existed in the contemporary tribal society. Whereas, the rise of revolutionary activities in India against British rule was just because of the failure of the Swadeshi Movement, non-reversal of the Partition of Bengal, and un-satisfaction among youth with the methods of both the moderates and extremists leaders. The 19th and 20th century India experienced numerous of such revolts, rebels, and movements. To help the UPSC aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the topic.

Ques 1: Which of the following uprising/rebellion is also known as Ulgulan (great commotion)?

(a) Ramosi Uprising

(b) Munda Uprising/Rebellion

(c) Santhal Rebellion

(d) Kol Uprising

Ans: b

Explanation: Birsa Munda also known as Bhagwan Birsa led the rebellion that came to be known as Ulgulan (revolt) or the Munda rebellion against the British government-imposed feudal state system.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with reference to Paika Rebellion:

Paikas were essentially the peasant militias of the Gajapati rulers of the Maharashtra Region. After the second Anglo-Maratha War British took over the charge and launched a policy of repression against the Paikas. Paikas under the leadership of Baxi Jagabandhu, rose in rebellion in March 1817.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: Paikas were essentially the peasant militias of the Gajapati rulers of Odisha who rendered military service to the king during times of war while taking up cultivation during times of peace.

Ques 3: Arrange the following movements in ascending order of their occurrence:

Movement of Pagal panthis Tebhaga movement Kuka Movement Bardoli Satyagraha Eka movement

Select the correct code:

(a) 1-3-5-4-2

(b) 5-3-1-2-4

(c) 1-5-3-2-4

(d) 5-3-1-4-2

Ans: a

Explanation: Movement of Pagal panthis - 1825-33 Tebhaga movement - 1946 Kuka Movement - 1854-72 Bardoli Satyagraha - 1927 Eka movement - 1921-22

Ques 4: Why was the Kuka Movement started?

(a). Movement against the moneylenders

(b). Resentment of the peasants against the operession of zamindars

(c). Forced cultivation off Indigo without any proper remuneration

(d). Degeneration of Sikh religion and loss of sikh sovereignty

Ans: d

Explanation: Kukas wanted to throw away the British and restore Sikh Sovereignty over Punjab. Kuka followers had to wear only hand-woven clothes and boycott British education, laws and readymade products. Though it started as a religious reform movement, it became a movement for the restoration of Sikh sovereignty after the annexation of Punjab by the British.

Ques 5: Many local struggles emerged during the non cooperation movement which gave definition to spirit of defiance at the regional level to the national struggle. Which of the below movement are correctly match with the given local cause?

1) Sikh agitation - For the removal of Mahants in Punjab.

2) Eka Movement – Due to oppression of ‘thekedhars’ who were entrusted to collect high rents.

3) Awadh Kisan Movement - Due to exorbitant rents, illegal levies and renewal fees that had made life tough for peasants.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The spirit of defiance and unrest during the noncooperation programme gave rise to many local struggles such as Awadh Kisan Movement in United Province due to exorbitant rents, illegal levies, renewal fees or nazrana, and arbitrary ejectments or bedakhali had made life tough for peasants. , Eka Movement in united Province due to oppression of thekedhars who were entrusted to collect rent, Mappila Revolt in Malabar and the Sikh agitation for the removal of Mahants in Punjab.

Ques 6: The adoption by the Congress of the non-cooperation movement initiated, earlier by the Khilafat Committee gave it a new energy. Consider the following statements that show the intensity of upsurge:

1) Foreign products were boycotted and the British imports fell by half the initial amount.

2) Tilak Swaraj Fund was oversubscribed and 100 crore rupees was collected to support non cooperation.

3) Congress volunteer corps emerged as the parallel police.

Select the correct code:

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). 1 and 3 only

(d).2 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: The adoption by the Congress of the non-cooperation movement initiated, earlier by the Khilafat Committee gave it a new energy, and the years 1921 and 1922 saw an unprecedented popular upsurge. Many students left government schools and colleges and joined around 800 national schools and colleges which cropped up during this time. Many lawyers gave up their practice. Heaps of foreign cloth was burnt publicly and their imports fell by half. Picketing of shops selling foreign liquor and of toddy shops was undertaken at many places. Tilak Swaraj Fund was oversubscribed and one crore rupees collected. Congress volunteer corps emerged as the parallel police.

Ques 7: Consider the following table:

S. No. Revolt/ Movement S. No. Led by: (A) Kuka Movement (1) Haji Shariatullah (B) Movement of the Faraizi (2) Bhagat Jawhar Mal (C) Wahabi Movement (3) Bishnucharan Biswas (D) Indigo Revolt (4) Syed Ahmed Barelvi

Select the correct code:

(a) A-3, B-4, C-1, D-2

(b) A-2, B-4, C-1, D-3

(c) A-2, B-1, C-4, D-3

(d) A-3, B-1, C-4, d-2

Ans; c

Explanation: Kuka Movement was led by Bhagat Jawhar Mal Movement of the Faraizi was led by Haji Shariatullah Wahabi Movement was led by Syed Ahmed Barelvi Indigo Revolt was led by Bishnucharan Biswas

Ques 8: Who among the following established the Hindu Dharma Sanrakshini Sabha in 1894?

(a). Bagha Jatin, Bhupendra Natha Datta, and Barindra Ghosh

(b). Chapekar Brothers, Damodar, Vasudev and Balkrishan

(c). Vasudeo Balwant Phadke and VD Savarkar

(d). Sri Aurobindo, Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das, Surendranath Tagore and Jatindranath Banerjee

Ans: b

Explanation: Two Brothers- Damodar and Balkrishna Chapekar began the process of revolutionary activities in India. They formed the 'Hindu Dharma Sangrakshini Sabha' in 1894 and started celebrating the birthday of Shivaji and Ganesh Utsavs.

Ques 9: The Kakori Train Conspiracy was organised by which of the following Revolutionary organisation?

(a). Anushilan Samiti

(b). Gadar Party

(c). Hindustan Republican Association

(d). Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

Ans: c

Explanation: The Kakori Train Conspiracy was political robbery and the incident took place at the small town Karori which was only 16 km away from the Lucknow on August 9, 1925. It was organised by revolutionary organisation i.e., Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) under the leadership of Ram Prasad Bismil and supported by Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sachindra Bakshi, Keshab Chakravarty, Manmathnath Gupta, Murari Lal Gupta (Murari Lal Khanna), Mukundi Lal (Mukundi Lal Gupta) and Banwari Lal.Hence, C is the correct option.

Ques 10: Consider the following statements regarding the withdrawal of non cooperation movement:

1) Gandhiji immediately announced the withdrawal of the movement after the violence in Chauri Chaura Incident.

2) The Congress Working Committee met at Bardoli in February 1922 and resolved to stop all activity under non cooperation movement.

3) In March 1922 Gandhi was arrested and sentenced to ten years in jail.

Choose the correct statement from above:

(a). 1 only

(b). 1 and 2 only

(c). 2 and 3 only

(d). 3 only

Ans: a

Explanation: Gandhiji, not happy with the increasingly violent trend of the movement, immediately announced the withdrawal of the movement after the violence in Chauri Chaura Incident. The CWC met at Bardoli in February 1922 and resolved to stop all activity that led to breaking of law and to get down to constructive work. In March 1922 Gandhi was arrested and sentenced to six years in jail. He made the occasion memorable by a magnificent court speech.

