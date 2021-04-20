UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 2 (Europe)

Europe is the second smallest continent in the world. It is bordered on the north by the Arctic Ocean, on the west by the Atlantic Ocean, and on the south (west to east) by the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea, the Kuma-Manych Depression, and the Caspian Sea. Europe is spread over an area of 4 million square miles or 10 million square km within the conventional borders assigned to it. Europe has considerable and long-exploited resources base of soil, forest, sea and minerals mainly coal. It also supports high densities of population, concentrated in urban-industrial regions. In 1957, the European Economic Community is established and the European Union in 1993 which has enhanced economic cooperation between many of the continent countries.

Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 1 (Asia)

Ques 1: The river Neva of Russia drains its water into which of the following gulf?

(a) Gulf of Bothnia

(b) Gulf of Finland

(c) Gulf of Riga

(d) Gulf of Lions

Ans: c

Explanation: The Gulf of Finland is situated in the easternmost arm of the Baltic Sea and extends between Finland (to the north) and Estonia (to the south) all the way to Saint Petersburg in Russia, where the river Neva drains into it. Other major cities around the gulf include Helsinki and Tallinn. The eastern parts of the Gulf of Finland belong to Russia, and some of Russia’s most important oil harbors are located farthest in, near Saint Petersburg.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding the Alpine Mountain Ranges:

Its highest peak is (Mount Blanc, These mountains separate Asia from Europe in the east

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Uralmountains separate Asia from Europe in the east The Alpine Mountain Ranges: The highest peak is (Mount Blanc 5,000 m). The mountain range runs in many branches. The main ones are the Alps, the Carpathians, the Balkans, the Caucasus, etc. Another branch is the Apennines (Italy, the Atlas (Africa and the Sierra Nevada Spain).

Ques 3: Which of the following sea is not a part of the Atlantic Ocean?

(a) Baltic Sea

(b) North Sea

(c) English Channel

(d) Bay of Biscay

Ans: a

Explanation: The Bay of Biscay, the English Channel, and the North Sea are pars of the Atlantic Ocean. Baltic Sea with two branches – Gulf of Bothnia and the Gulf of Finland is an inlet in the north. The Arctic Ocean to the north has a bay called the White Sea.

Ques 4: The Bay Biscay separate which of the following two nations?

(a) Estonia and Latvia

(b) France and Spain

(c) Britain and Spain

(d) Sweden and Finland

Ans: b

Explanation: The Bay of Biscay is a gulf of the northeast Atlantic Ocean located south of the Celtic Sea. It lies along the western coast of France from Point Penmarc'h to the Spanish border, and the northern coast of Spain west to Cape Ortegal.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements regarding Strait of Gibraltor:

It connects the South Atlantic Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea It separates Portugal and Morocco

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: It is a narrow strait that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and separates Gibraltar and Peninsular Spain in Europe from Morocco and Ceuta (Spain) in Africa.

Ques 6: Which of the following group of countries together called 'Iberia'?

(a) Spain and Portugal

(b) Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark

(c) Yugoslavia, Greece, Romania and Albania

(d) Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Ans: a

Explanation: It is principally divided between Spain and Portugal, comprising most of their territory, as well as a small area of Southern France, Andorra and the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

Ques 7: Which of the following is the highest peak of Europe?

(a) Mt. Elbrus

(b) Mt. Chimborazo

(c). Mt. Mauna Kea

(d) Mt. Etna

Ans: a

Explanation: Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain in Europe, and the tenth most prominent peak in the world. A dormant volcano, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia, near the border with Georgia and Abkhazia. Hence, A is the correct option.

Ques 8: Which of the following is the second longest river of Europe passes through five capital cities of Europe?

(a) Rhine River

b) Shannon River

(c) Danube River

(d) Volga River

Ans: c

Explanation: Danube is the second longest river of Europe passes through five capital cities of Europe, namely- Bucharest (Romania), Bratislava (Slovenia), Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Budapest (Hungary), and Vienna (Austria).

Ques 9: Which of the following ports form starting and ending points of Suez Canal?

(a) Port Said and Port Ras Sedr

(b) Port Alexandria and Port Suez

(c) Port Cairo and Port Said

(d) Port Said and Port Port Tewfik

Ans: d

Explanation: Suez Canal is an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez. Constructed by the Suez Canal Company between 1859 and 1869, it was officially opened on November 17, 1869. The canal offers watercraft a shorter journey between the North Atlantic and northern Indian Oceans via the Mediterranean and Red seas by avoiding the South Atlantic and southern Indian oceans, in turn reducing the journey by approximately 7,000 kilometres (4,300 mi). It extends from the northern terminus of Port Said to the southern terminus of Port Tewfik at the city of Suez.

Ques 10: Which of the following group of countries together called 'Scandinavia'?

(a). Spain and Portugal

(b). Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark

(c). Yugoslavia, Greece, Romania and Albania

(d). Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Ans:

Explanation: The countries with coastlines on the Mediterranean Sea are Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Morocco, Monaco, Montenegro, Slovenia, Spain, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey. In addition, the Gaza Strip and the British Overseas Territories of Gibraltar and Akrotiri and Dhekelia have coastlines on the sea.

