UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 1 (Asia)

As per the UPSC exam calendar, the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2021 will be conducted on June 27. UPSC (IAS) Prelims Syllabus for Geography subject is divided into two sections: Indian Geography & World Geography. With the whole wide world to study aspirants need not feel stressed about the syllabus and revision of the subject. In this new series, we will provide important questions on every continent of the world. The questions will cover climatology, Oceanography among other important physical geography concepts. In this article, we have provided all the important questions related to Asia which is useful for the preparation of the UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam 2021.

Ques 1: Which part of Asia receives the highest rainfall in the world?

(a) Mawsynram, Meghalaya, India

(b) Emei Shan, Sichuan Province, China

(c) Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, India

(d) Mt. Waialeale, Kauai, Hawaii, Oceania

Ans: a

Explanation: Mawsynram is a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state in north-eastern India, 65 kilometers from Shillong. This place receives one of the highest rainfalls in India. It is reportedly the wettest place on Earth, with an average annual rainfall of 11,872 millimeters. Hence, A is the correct option.

Ques 2: Mogao Caves, also known as “Caves of the Thousand Buddhas” are located in which among the following countries?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) China

(c) Japan

(d) Vietnam

Ans: b

Explanation: From the 4th to the 14th century, hundreds of caves were painstakingly hand-carved out of the alluvial conglomerate rock cliff face, under the sponsorship of Buddhist monks, local officials, and wealthy families who wished to build karmic merit and perform an act of veneration. Nearly 500 of the elaborately decorated caves remain today. The decorated caves’ walls and ceilings, totaling close to 500,000 square feet, are covered by elaborate paintings depicting stories of the Buddha, Buddhist sutras, portraits of cave donors, ornamental designs, and scenes of social and commercial life. The caves also contain more than 2,000 brightly painted clay sculptures of the Buddha and other figures, the largest sculpture being over 100 feet tall. Also known as the Mogao Grottoes, this UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the great artistic and religious wonders of the world. It is located on an oasis located at a religious and cultural crossroads on the Silk Road, in Gansu province, China.

Ques 3: Which of the following imaginary line passes through Asia?

(a) the Equator, Tropic of Cancer and Arctic Circle

(b) Equator, Tropic of Capricorn and Arctic Circle

(c) International Date line and Tropic of Capricorn

(d) International Date line, Tropic of Cancer and Arctic Circle

Ans: a

Explanation: Asia is lie between 34.0479° N, 100.6197° E. The Equator, Tropic of Cancer and Arctic Circle passes through it. Hence, A is the correct option.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world is a part of Armenian Knot. The Armenian Knot is connected to the Pamir Knot by the Elburz and the Zagros Ranges

Which of the following statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The Pamir Knot is the junction of five mountain ranges they are the Sulaiman, the Hindu Kush, the Kunlun, the Karakoram, and the Himalayan ranges. Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world in the Himalayan range. The Armenian Knot is connected to the Pamir Knot by the Elburz and the Zagros Ranges that originate in the Armenian Knot. The Tien Shan and the Altai are other mountain ranges in Asia.

Ques 5: Which of the following desert is not part of Asia?

(a) Gobi Desert

(b) Rub’ al Khali desert

(c) Tabernas Desert

(d) Takla Makan

Ans: c

Explanation: Asia has some big deserts such as the Gobi, the Takla Makan, the Thar, the Kara-Kum, and the Rub-al-Khali Deserts. The Rub’ al Khali desert, considered the world’s largest sand sea, covers an area larger than France across Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The Tabernas Desert is one of Spain's semi-arid deserts, located within Spain's southeastern province of Almería. The desert is located in the interior, about 30 kilometers north of the provincial capital, Almería, in the Tabernas municipality.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements regarding the rivers of Asia:

The Yangtze is the longest river in Asia. Tata Strait connects Java Sea with Indian Ocean

Which of the following statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Yangtze is the longest river in Asia and the third-longest in the world (behind the Amazon of South America and the Nile of Africa). Reaching 6,300 kilometers (3,915 miles) in length, the Yangtze moves east from the glaciers of the Tibetan Plateau to the river’s mouth on the East China Sea. The Yangtze is considered the lifeblood of China. Tata Strait connects Sea of Okhotsk with Sea of Japan

Ques 7: The Gaza Strip is a self-governing territory of:

(a) Israel

(b) Jordan

(c) Lebanon

(d) Palestine

Ans: d

Explanation: Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group that has waged war on Israel since the group’s 1987 founding, most notably through suicide bombings and rocket attacks. It seeks to replace Israel with a Palestinian state. It also governs Gaza independently of the Palestinian Authority.

Ques 8: Which of these water bodies witnesses sun rise at the earliest?

(a) Red Sea

(b) Black Sea

(c) Caspian Sea

(d) Mediterranean Sea

Ans: c

Explanation: Caspian sea lies the easternmost among all of the options. Black Sea lies to the west of Caspian Sea.

Ques 9: The Red Sea is a strip of water and an inlet of the Indian Ocean occupying the area separating the continent of Africa from Asia. The countries bordering the Red Sea are –

Saudi Arabia Yemen Ethiopia Egypt Djibouti

Select the correct answer code:

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4

(b) 1, 2, 3, 5

(c) 2, 3, 4, 5

(d) 1, 2, 4, 5

Ans: d

Explanation: The six countries that border the Red Sea are the following: Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti.

Ques 10: Which of the following plateaus of Asia is volcanic in nature?

(a) Deccan

(b) Anatolian

(c) Pamir

(d) Mongolian

Ans: b

Explanation: Enclosed between Pontic mountain ranges in the South and Taurus in the southwest, Anatolia, also known as Asia Minor, is a large peninsula in Western Asia and the westernmost protrusion of the Asian continent. It makes up the majority of modern-day Turkey.

Check Important Topics for Preparation of World Geography Section



