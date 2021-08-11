UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 Released for Indian Economic/Statistical Service Exam @upsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Answer Key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) on its official website -upsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Answer Key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam . All such candidates appeared in the written examination for Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Services 2020 can check the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -upsc.gov.in.

How to Download: UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 Paper-I and II

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in

Go to the Home >> Examinations >> Answer Keys Section on the home page.

Click on the link - Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020-PDF of Paper I and II on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 for Paper I and II.

You are advised to download and save the same for future reference.

