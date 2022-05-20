UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interview Date 2021 OUT: Check List of Selected candidates for Personality Tests (Interviews)

UPSC IES/IFS Interview Date 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview dates for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2021 and Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination,2021 and Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 can download the official notice from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2021 from 13 June 2022 onwards while the interviews for Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 will be conducted from 24 to 26 June 2022 in two shifts. Candidates are advised to check the list of selected candidates on the official website. The instructions to download UPSC IES/IFS Interview Schedule are given below.

UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interview admit card 2022 will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained. Candidates are advised to follow the below instructions to download UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interview Date 2021 Notice?

How to Download UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interview Date 2021 Notice?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interveiw Date 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC IES-ISS/IFS Interview Schedule and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2022

Download UPSC IFS Interview Date 2022

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the LOWEST ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by any Air lines to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/PT Boards.

Candidates are instructed to strictly adhere to the above conditions while making their travel arrangements for attending the PT Boards of IFoS 2021. It may be noted that in case of deviation from the above conditions, the TA claims of the candidate will not be considered.