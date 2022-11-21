UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check Mains Expected & Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

UPSC IFS Mains Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 from 20th November to 27th November 2022 for the recruitment of candidates against 151 vacancies. The Commission successfully conducted the Day 1 of UPSC IFS Mains 2022 on 20th November 2022 which included two papers (General English and General Knowledge).
After the successful conclusion of the Mains exam on 27th November 2022, the Commission will release the official cut-off marks in November/December 2022. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks and previous years’ cut-off marks for UPSC IFS Mains 2022.
The commission will publish the UPSC IFS cut-off marks PDF for all the categories. Also, the cut-off marks are usually determined on the basis of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, categories, etc. In this page, we will discuss the UPSC IFS expected & previous cut-off marks along with various factors influencing the same.
UPSC IFS Expected Cut-Off Marks
The UPSC IFS Mains 2022 is still ongoing, so the cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, we can expect the IFS cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-10 to 15% of the previous year's cut-off. Refer to the table to know about the expected UPSC IFS cut-off shared below:
|
Category
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)
|
Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)
|
General
|
110-120
|
700-720
|
910-915
|
EWS
|
96-98
|
630-635
|
860-870
|
OBC
|
100-110
|
615-620
|
855-865
|
SC
|
88-89
|
570-575
|
790-795
|
ST
|
84-86
|
575-580
|
810-815
How to Download UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks?
Follow the steps shared below to download the UPSC IFS Cut-off marks to avoid any confusion:
Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.
Step 2: Now, tap the “Cut Off” marks on the homepage.
Step 3: Then, find “UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2021” and click on it.
Step 4: The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the IFS Cut-Off PDF for future reference.
UPSC IFS Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks
The commission releases the category-wise UPSC IFS cut-off on the official website. Going by the previous exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared after the entire recruitment process is concluded. Candidates can download the previous year's cut-off marks to get an insight into the exam level. Refer to the table shared below to know about the UPSC IFS previous cut-off marks for reference purposes.
UPSC IFS Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)
|
Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)
|
General
|
99.66
|
662
|
904
|
EWS
|
94.95
|
608
|
847
|
OBC
|
98.32
|
613
|
851
|
SC
|
86.87
|
564
|
775
|
ST
|
86.20
|
574
|
802
|
Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)
|
PwBD-1
|
66.67
|
255
|
375
|
PwBD-2
|
63.98
|
489
|
738
|
PwBD-3
|
44.44
|
No candidate available
UPSC IFS Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)
|
UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)
|
Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)
|
General
|
110.88
|
633
|
875
|
EWS
|
106.12
|
584
|
822
|
OBC
|
109.53
|
566
|
817
|
SC
|
95.24
|
552
|
795
|
ST
|
93.20
|
497
|
726
|
Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)
|
PwBD-1
|
No candidate available
|
PwBD-2
|
65.98
|
459
|
752
|
PwBD-3
|
46.94
|
429
|
591
Factors Affecting the UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks
The commission determines the UPSC IFS cut-off marks on the basis of various factors. The factors that are considered responsible for influencing the IFS Cut off marks are given below:
- Number of Candidates appearing for the exam
- The difficulty level of the paper
- Category of Candidates.
- Marks Obtained in the Exam
Acing UPSC IFS recruitment is not a cakewalk. However, with the right preparation techniques, you can definitely clear the UPSC IFS cut-off marks. After clearing the cut-off marks, you will be considered eligible for a provisional appointment.