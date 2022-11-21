UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check Mains Expected & Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

UPSC IFS Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check category-wise minimum marks & previous year's mains cut-off for the exam. Also, know about the different factors affecting cut-off marks.

UPSC IFS Mains Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 from 20th November to 27th November 2022 for the recruitment of candidates against 151 vacancies. The Commission successfully conducted the Day 1 of UPSC IFS Mains 2022 on 20th November 2022 which included two papers (General English and General Knowledge).

After the successful conclusion of the Mains exam on 27th November 2022, the Commission will release the official cut-off marks in November/December 2022. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks and previous years’ cut-off marks for UPSC IFS Mains 2022.

The commission will publish the UPSC IFS cut-off marks PDF for all the categories. Also, the cut-off marks are usually determined on the basis of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, categories, etc. In this page, we will discuss the UPSC IFS expected & previous cut-off marks along with various factors influencing the same.

UPSC IFS Expected Cut-Off Marks

The UPSC IFS Mains 2022 is still ongoing, so the cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, we can expect the IFS cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-10 to 15% of the previous year's cut-off. Refer to the table to know about the expected UPSC IFS cut-off shared below:

Category UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200) UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400) Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700) General 110-120 700-720 910-915 EWS 96-98 630-635 860-870 OBC 100-110 615-620 855-865 SC 88-89 570-575 790-795 ST 84-86 575-580 810-815

How to Download UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks?

Follow the steps shared below to download the UPSC IFS Cut-off marks to avoid any confusion:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Now, tap the “Cut Off” marks on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, find “UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2021” and click on it.

Step 4: The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IFS Cut-Off PDF for future reference.

Also Read: UPSC Indian Forest Service Salary 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

UPSC IFS Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the category-wise UPSC IFS cut-off on the official website. Going by the previous exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared after the entire recruitment process is concluded. Candidates can download the previous year's cut-off marks to get an insight into the exam level. Refer to the table shared below to know about the UPSC IFS previous cut-off marks for reference purposes.

UPSC IFS Cut Off 2021

Category UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200) UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400) Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700) General 99.66 662 904 EWS 94.95 608 847 OBC 98.32 613 851 SC 86.87 564 775 ST 86.20 574 802 Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) PwBD-1 66.67 255 375 PwBD-2 63.98 489 738 PwBD-3 44.44 No candidate available

UPSC IFS Cut Off 2020

Category UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200) UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400) Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700) General 110.88 633 875 EWS 106.12 584 822 OBC 109.53 566 817 SC 95.24 552 795 ST 93.20 497 726 Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) PwBD-1 No candidate available PwBD-2 65.98 459 752 PwBD-3 46.94 429 591

Factors Affecting the UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks

The commission determines the UPSC IFS cut-off marks on the basis of various factors. The factors that are considered responsible for influencing the IFS Cut off marks are given below:

Number of Candidates appearing for the exam

The difficulty level of the paper

Category of Candidates.

Marks Obtained in the Exam

Acing UPSC IFS recruitment is not a cakewalk. However, with the right preparation techniques, you can definitely clear the UPSC IFS cut-off marks. After clearing the cut-off marks, you will be considered eligible for a provisional appointment.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link