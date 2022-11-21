UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check Mains Expected & Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

UPSC IFS Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check category-wise minimum marks & previous year's mains cut-off for the exam. Also, know about the different factors affecting cut-off marks.

UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check Mains Expected & Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2022: Check Mains Expected & Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

UPSC IFS Mains Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 from 20th November to 27th November 2022 for the recruitment of candidates against 151 vacancies. The Commission successfully conducted the Day 1 of UPSC IFS Mains 2022 on 20th November 2022 which included two papers (General English and General Knowledge).  

After the successful conclusion of the Mains exam on 27th November 2022, the Commission will release the official cut-off marks in November/December 2022. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks and previous years’ cut-off marks for UPSC IFS Mains 2022.

The commission will publish the UPSC IFS cut-off marks PDF for all the categories. Also, the cut-off marks are usually determined on the basis of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, categories, etc. In this page, we will discuss the UPSC IFS expected & previous cut-off marks along with various factors influencing the same.

UPSC IFS Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The UPSC IFS Mains 2022 is still ongoing, so the cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, we can expect the IFS cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-10 to 15% of the previous year's cut-off. Refer to the table to know about the expected UPSC IFS cut-off shared below:

Category

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)

Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)

General

110-120

700-720

910-915

EWS

96-98

630-635

860-870

OBC

100-110

615-620

855-865

SC

 88-89

570-575

790-795

ST

84-86

575-580

810-815

How to Download UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks?

Follow the steps shared below to download the UPSC IFS Cut-off marks to avoid any confusion:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Now, tap the “Cut Off” marks on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, find “UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks 2021” and click on it.

Step 4: The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IFS Cut-Off PDF for future reference.

Also Read: UPSC Indian Forest Service Salary 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

UPSC IFS Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the category-wise UPSC IFS cut-off on the official website. Going by the previous exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared after the entire recruitment process is concluded. Candidates can download the previous year's cut-off marks to get an insight into the exam level. Refer to the table shared below to know about the UPSC IFS previous cut-off marks for reference purposes.

UPSC IFS Cut Off 2021

Category

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)

Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)

General

99.66

662

904

EWS

94.95

608

847

OBC

98.32

613

851

SC

86.87

564

775

ST

86.20

574

802

Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

PwBD-1

66.67

255

375

PwBD-2

63.98

489

738

PwBD-3

44.44

No candidate available

UPSC IFS Cut Off 2020

Category

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [IFoS(Pre)] (Out of 200)

UPSC IFS Minimum Qualifying Standards [Main Exam] (Out of 1400)

Marks secured by the last recommended Candidate (Out of 1700)

General

110.88

633

875

EWS

106.12

584

822

OBC

109.53

566

817

SC

95.24

552

795

ST

93.20

497

726

Candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

PwBD-1

No candidate available

PwBD-2

65.98

459

752

PwBD-3

46.94

429

 591

Factors Affecting the UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks

The commission determines the UPSC IFS cut-off marks on the basis of various factors. The factors that are considered responsible for influencing the IFS Cut off marks are given below:

  • Number of Candidates appearing for the exam
  • The difficulty level of the paper
  • Category of Candidates.
  • Marks Obtained in the Exam

Acing UPSC IFS recruitment is not a cakewalk. However, with the right preparation techniques, you can definitely clear the UPSC IFS cut-off marks. After clearing the cut-off marks, you will be considered eligible for a provisional appointment.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1 What are the factors responsible for determining the UPSC IFS Cut-Off Marks?

Factors that affect the UPSC IFS cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the difficulty level, the category, and the score obtained in the exam. etc.

Q2 What would be the expected cut-off marks for the general category in the UPSC IFS Prelims Exam?

UPSC IFS Prelims Cut off for the general category would range between 110-120 marks.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the UPSC IFS cut-off marks?

After the release of the UPSC IFS cut-off, all the qualified candidates will be considered eligible for the provisional appointment of the post.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next