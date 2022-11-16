UPSC Indian Forest Service Salary 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

Check out the Indian Forest Service Salary along with the detailed roles & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy for the UPSC IFoS post in this article.

UPSC IFS Salary 2022: Candidates must be well versed with the Indian Forest Service Salary and Job Profile before applying for the post. As per the latest update, the Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the IFS Mains exam from 20th November to 27th November 2022. All the eligible candidates need to undergo three selection stages i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round in order to be considered for final selection.

After gaining salary knowledge, the candidates must check out the Indian Forest Service Job Profile to find out whether they are comfortable with the specific role or not. Hence, we have discussed below crucial details regarding the Indian Forest Service post, be it pay scale, job profile, and promotion policy for the reference of the aspirants.

UPSC IFS 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates
Date of Notification 2nd February 2022
Application Start Date 2nd February 2022
Application End Date 22nd February 2022
Prelims Exam Date 5th June 2022
Prelims Result Date 22nd June 2022
Mains Exam Date 20th November to 27th November 2022
Mains Admit Card Date 21st October to 27th November 2022
Mains Result Date To be announced

Indian Forest Service Salary Structure

The UPSC IFoS Salary structure for all the posts is elaborated below:

Grade

Designation in State Gov.

GOI Designation

Basic Salary (Per Month)

Junior Time Scale

Assistant Conservator of Forests/ Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests

Assistant Inspector General of Forests

Rs 56,100

Selection Grade

Deputy conservator of Forests

Assistant Inspector General of Forests

Rs 1,18,500

Senior Time Scale

Deputy conservator of Forests

Assistant Inspector General of Forests

Rs 67,700

Senior Administrative Grade

Chief Conservator of Forests

Inspector General of Forests

Rs 1,75,000

Junior Administrative Grade

Deputy conservator of Forests

Assistant Inspector General of Forests

Rs 78,800

Super Time Scale

Conservator of Forests/Chief Wildlife Warden

Deputy Inspector General of Forests

Rs I,50,000

HAG Scale

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

-

Rs 2,00,000

Apex Scale

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force)

Director General of Forests

Rs 2,25,000

HAG+ Scale

Principal Conservator of Forests

Additional Director General of Forests

Rs 2,05,400

Indian Forest Service Perks & Allowances

Along with a basic UPSC IFoS salary, the candidates be eligible for certain allowances as a part of their annual package as given below:

  • House Allowance
  • Travelling Allowances
  • Lease Allowance
  • Medical Allowances
  • Special Allowances
  • Pension
  • Study Leave
  • Other Allowances

Indian Forest Service Job Profile

All the selected candidates are expected to perform all the tasks assigned to them as per their posts. Check out the Indian Forest Service Job Profile for all the posts given below:

Post Name

UPSC IFoS Job Profile

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest

Taking care of the forests, wildlife concerns, and environment of the state.

Assistant Conservator of the Forest

Provide assistance to the senior level officers and complete the tasks assigned by them.

Additional Chief conservator of Forest

Providing assistance to their seniors and performing all the tasks assigned by the chief.

Deputy Conservator of Forest

Responsible for the Maintainance of the forests, and environment and resolving the wildlife issues of the assigned forest division.

Forest Range Officers

 Responsible for following all the rules and orders of the Deputy/Divisional Conservator and taking care of the allocated forest range.

Indian Forest Service Promotion

The candidates who will ace the IFoS selection process will receive immense career growth along with lucrative salary packages and allowances. After the appointment, they will have to complete the training for two years at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA). After the completion of the training, they will be awarded the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). After that, they will be eligible for various promotions on the basis of their work experience, skills, and performance. The candidates will be promoted to the following posts as shared below:

  • Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF/ DFO) (After 2-3 service years)
  • Conservator of Forests ( After 14-15 service years)
  • Chief Conservator of Forests (After working 5-6 years as Conservator)
  • Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF)
  • Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)
  • Head of Forest Force (HoFF)

We hope this article was helpful to our readers. The Indian Forest Service post is a reputed profile for those candidates who desire to have job security and great career scope/ Thus, they should crack the selection round and secure their spot in the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1. What is the monthly salary for an Assistant Conservator of Forests under the Indian Forest Service post?

The monthly salary for an Assistant Conservator of Forests under the Indian Forest Service post is expected to be around Rs 56,100 per month approximately.

Q2. What is the selection process for the Indian Forest Service recruitment?

The Indian Forest Service selection process comprises three stages i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round.

Q3. What is the job profile for the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest under the Indian Forest Service post?

The job profile for the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest post involves taking care of the forests, wildlife concerns, and the environment of the state.
