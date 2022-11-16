UPSC Indian Forest Service Salary 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

Check out the Indian Forest Service Salary along with the detailed roles & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy for the UPSC IFoS post in this article.

UPSC IFS Salary 2022: Candidates must be well versed with the Indian Forest Service Salary and Job Profile before applying for the post. As per the latest update, the Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the IFS Mains exam from 20th November to 27th November 2022. All the eligible candidates need to undergo three selection stages i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round in order to be considered for final selection.

After gaining salary knowledge, the candidates must check out the Indian Forest Service Job Profile to find out whether they are comfortable with the specific role or not. Hence, we have discussed below crucial details regarding the Indian Forest Service post, be it pay scale, job profile, and promotion policy for the reference of the aspirants.

UPSC IFS 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Date of Notification 2nd February 2022 Application Start Date 2nd February 2022 Application End Date 22nd February 2022 Prelims Exam Date 5th June 2022 Prelims Result Date 22nd June 2022 Mains Exam Date 20th November to 27th November 2022 Mains Admit Card Date 21st October to 27th November 2022 Mains Result Date To be announced

Indian Forest Service Salary Structure

The UPSC IFoS Salary structure for all the posts is elaborated below:

Grade Designation in State Gov. GOI Designation Basic Salary (Per Month) Junior Time Scale Assistant Conservator of Forests/ Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests Assistant Inspector General of Forests Rs 56,100 Selection Grade Deputy conservator of Forests Assistant Inspector General of Forests Rs 1,18,500 Senior Time Scale Deputy conservator of Forests Assistant Inspector General of Forests Rs 67,700 Senior Administrative Grade Chief Conservator of Forests Inspector General of Forests Rs 1,75,000 Junior Administrative Grade Deputy conservator of Forests Assistant Inspector General of Forests Rs 78,800 Super Time Scale Conservator of Forests/Chief Wildlife Warden Deputy Inspector General of Forests Rs I,50,000 HAG Scale Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests - Rs 2,00,000 Apex Scale Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Director General of Forests Rs 2,25,000 HAG+ Scale Principal Conservator of Forests Additional Director General of Forests Rs 2,05,400

Indian Forest Service Perks & Allowances

Along with a basic UPSC IFoS salary, the candidates be eligible for certain allowances as a part of their annual package as given below:

House Allowance

Travelling Allowances

Lease Allowance

Medical Allowances

Special Allowances

Pension

Study Leave

Other Allowances

Indian Forest Service Job Profile

All the selected candidates are expected to perform all the tasks assigned to them as per their posts. Check out the Indian Forest Service Job Profile for all the posts given below:

Post Name UPSC IFoS Job Profile Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Taking care of the forests, wildlife concerns, and environment of the state. Assistant Conservator of the Forest Provide assistance to the senior level officers and complete the tasks assigned by them. Additional Chief conservator of Forest Providing assistance to their seniors and performing all the tasks assigned by the chief. Deputy Conservator of Forest Responsible for the Maintainance of the forests, and environment and resolving the wildlife issues of the assigned forest division. Forest Range Officers Responsible for following all the rules and orders of the Deputy/Divisional Conservator and taking care of the allocated forest range.

Indian Forest Service Promotion

The candidates who will ace the IFoS selection process will receive immense career growth along with lucrative salary packages and allowances. After the appointment, they will have to complete the training for two years at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA). After the completion of the training, they will be awarded the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). After that, they will be eligible for various promotions on the basis of their work experience, skills, and performance. The candidates will be promoted to the following posts as shared below:

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF/ DFO) (After 2-3 service years)

Conservator of Forests ( After 14-15 service years)

Chief Conservator of Forests (After working 5-6 years as Conservator)

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF)

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)

Head of Forest Force (HoFF)

We hope this article was helpful to our readers. The Indian Forest Service post is a reputed profile for those candidates who desire to have job security and great career scope/ Thus, they should crack the selection round and secure their spot in the final merit list.

