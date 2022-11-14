UPSC IFS Mains 2022 Exam Begins 20th November: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to Score High

UPSC IFS Mains 2022 Tips to Score High: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 from 20th November to 27th November 2022 for the selection of candidates against 151 vacancies. The UPSC IFS Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 5th June 2022. Candidates who qualified the Prelims will now appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview).

The right preparation strategy and tips & tricks will aid candidates in acing their UPSC IFS Mains in first attempt. Candidates who will be declared qualified in the IFS Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Personality Test/Interview round. Hence, it is important to achieve minimum qualifying marks in the mains exam to move ahead in the recruitment process.

However, cracking the IFS Mains exam is no cakewalk because there is immense competition against limited vacancies. Hence, we have compiled the expert recommended UPSC IFS Mains exam preparation tips in this article to help candidates in the right direction.

UPSC IFS 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Date of Notification 2nd February 2022 Application Start Date 2nd February 2022 Application End Date 22nd February 2022 Prelims Exam Date 5th June 2022 Prelims Result Date 22nd June 2022 Mains Exam Date 20th November to 27th November 2022 Mains Admit Card Date 21st October to 27th November 2022 Mains Result Date To be announced

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must check out the UPSC IFS Mains exam pattern before starting their exam preparation. It will help them to get a fair idea of the paper format, maximum marks, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The UPSC IFS Mains exam pattern is shared below:

The Written Mains exam comprises six papers.

All the question papers for the main examination will be of conventional (essay) type

The medium of the question paper will be English Only.

The duration for each paper shall be 3 hours.

Paper Subject Maximum Marks Paper I General English 300 Marks Paper II General Knowledge 300 Marks Papers III Optional Subject I 200 Marks Paper IV Optional Subject I 200 Marks Paper V Optional Subject II 200 Marks Paper VI Optional Subject II 200 Marks

List of Optional Subjects:

(i) Agriculture

(ii) Agricultural Engineering

(iii) Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

(iv) Botany

(v) Chemistry

(vi) Chemical Engineering

(vii) Civil Engineering

(viii) Forestry

(ix) Geology

(x) Mathematics

(xi) Mechanical Engineering

(xii) Physics

(xiii) Statistics

(xiv) Zoology

Candidates will not be allowed the following combination of subjects:

(a) Agriculture and Agricultural Engg.

(b) Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science.

(c) Agriculture and Forestry.

(d) Chemistry and Chemical Engg.

(e) Mathematics and Statistics.

(f) Of the Engineering subjects viz. Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering—not more than one subject.

Candidates who will qualify in the IFS Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview/Personality Test. The interview round will be conducted for a total of 300 marks.

How to crack UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2022?

As the UPSC IFS Mains exam is around the corner, candidates should devise the right exam approach & strategy to excel in the exam. Mentioned below are the UPSC IFS exam preparation tips that will guide all the aspirants to crack the recruitment exam in one attempt:

1. Revision is Important!

Preparation for any IFS examination is incomplete without a proper revision schedule. Aspirants should prepare short notes for all the UPSC IFS Mains topics while covering them. This will help them to revise all the topics quickly before the exam. Make sure to revise all the notes, data, figures, and key facts frequently to retain details for a longer period.

2. Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second UPSC IFS Mains preparation tip is to practice at least the old question papers to assess the level of preparation and knowledge about the topics usually asked in the exam. Candidates can easily download the previous year's papers from any other authentic portal and solve it. By doing this, they will discover their strengths and weaknesses and work towards improving their weak points for better results.

3. Practice Essay Writing

Candidates are advised to practice properly for essay writing. Make sure to not cross the prescribed word limit and include only valid points in the answers to score high in the exam. Regular practice of essay writing will improve their speed and they will be able to answer more questions in the given time period.

4. Read Newspaper

Make a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs magazines on a daily basis. This will help candidates to stay updated with all the current events happening around the world and also improve their vocabulary skills.

5. Avoid Stress

The next UPSC IFS Mains Preparation Strategy is to stay calm on the examination day. Candidates must not take any stress about the exam and keep their minds clear and healthy. To avoid unnecessary stress and confusion, they can listen to music, go for a brief walk, and do meditation. Also, they should pick any new topics at the last minute and revise only the topics they are familiar with.

We hope this article was informative for the aspirants. Candidates must build the right UPSC IFS Mains exam preparation strategy to stay ahead in the competition. Also, revise all the covered topics frequently to boost qualifying chances in the exam.

