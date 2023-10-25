UPSC Physics Books: Best Optional Book for IAS Mains

UPSC Physics Books: Atomic & Molecular Spectra by Rajkumar, Atomic Physics by J. B. Rajan are some of the recommended books for Physics Optional. Chek here the list of best books and preparation strategy for UPSC IAS Physics

UPSC Physics Books 2023 will provide in-depth information about all the exam-relevant topics asked in the IAS main exam. Moreover, Physics is a well-known optional subject, so approximately 150-200 candidates opt for it. Hence, candidates are advised to get their hands on the best UPSC Physics optional books to fetch good marks in the exam. A wide variety of Physics books for UPSC are available in the local bookstores and online platforms. However, one should choose the latest edition books based on the updated UPSC Physics syllabus and pattern. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC Physics Books to smoothen the preparation for the civil services exam.

In this blog, we have discussed the list of the best UPSC Physics Books 2023 for the upcoming civil service mains exam.

UPSC Physics Books

The UPSC Physics Books will help candidates grasp the concepts and learn advanced topics related to Mechanics, Waves and Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Waves, Quantum Mechanics, Atomic and Molecular Physics, etc. It is highly recommended to choose the latest edition of UPSC Physics books to gain conceptual clarity in a detailed manner.

The best Physics books for the UPSC exam will help them cover all the aspects of the UPSC Physics Optional syllabus. However, finalizing the best Physics book for UPSC would be a challenging task. So, we have shared the best UPSC Physics Books for Paper 1 and 2 for ease of the IAS aspirants.

UPSC Physics Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Physics Optional Paper I syllabus covers topics like Mechanics, Waves and Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Waves and Blackbody Radiation, and Thermal and Statistical Physics. Here the list of best UPSC Physics Books for Paper 1 is shared below.

A Textbook Of Sound Paperback by N. Subrahmanyam

Introduction of Electrodynamics by David Griffiths

Pragati's Electricity and Magnetism by Satya Prakash

Advanced Level Physics by Nelkon & Parker

Electricity & Magnetism by D.C. Tayal, B.S. Agarwal, Griffith

Physics Vol I&II by David Halliday and Resnick

Optics by Brijlal & Subramanyam

UPSC Physics Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Physics Optional Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Quantum Mechanics, Atomic and Molecular Physics, Nuclear and Particle Physics, Solid State Physics, Devices and Electronics, etc. The list of best UPSC Physics Books for Paper 2 is shared below.

Atomic & Molecular Spectra by Rajkumar

Concept of Modern Physics by Arthur Beiser

Electronics by Millman & Halkias

Atomic Physics by J. B. Rajan

Mechanics by D.S. Mathur, B.S. Agarwal

Electronics by Allen Mottershead

Fundamental of Magnetism electricity by D.N. Vasudeva

Mechanics by Kleppner & Kolenkow -D.S. Mathur

Best Physics Booklist for UPSC Optional

Here, we have compiled the best Physics books for the IAS mains exam preparation based on the feedback of experts, mentors, and past toppers. Let’s discuss the top UPSC Physics books with detailed descriptions to prepare efficiently for the UPSC exam.

A Textbook Of Sound Paperback by N. Subrahmanyam

A Textbook Of Sound Paperback by N. Subrahmanyam is one of the best books for preparing for UPSC Physics optional subjects. This book provides simple description of all the topics in a comprehensive manner. Some of the important topics covered in this book are Harmonic oscillators, quality factor, Doppler effect in sound and light, linearity and superposition principle, oscillations with one degree of freedom, cathodex ray oscillograph, Medical applications of ultrasonic, resonance and sharpness of resonance, tape recording, acoustic intensity and acoustic measurements.

Pragati's Electricity and Magnetism by Satya Prakash

Pragati's Electricity and Magnetism by Satya Prakash is a highly recommended book for preparing for the UPSC civil service mains exam. This book covers all the basic concepts and core topics prescribed in the latest UPSC Physics syllabus and pattern. Some of the important topics covered in this book are Mathematical Background and Concepts of Gradient Divergence and Curl, Differentiation of Function of Two and Three Variables, Integration of Function of More Than one Variable, Electric Charges, and Electric Fields. Electric Potential and Potential Energy

Atomic Physics by J. B. Rajan

Atomic Physics by J. B. Rajan explains the topics mentioned in the official syllabus in a simple and clear manner. This book is divided into three parts, i.e., Part I, Part II, and Part III. Some of the essential topics covered in this book are The Beginnings of Atomic Physics, Discharge of electricity through Gases, Fundamental Concepts of Atomic Physics, The Theory of Relativity, Physics of the Atom, The Atom Models, etc.

How to Cover UPSC Physics Books 2023

There are certain points to be considered by the aspirants when covering UPSC Physics books to score high marks in the exam. As the UPSC Physics Optional syllabus is a bit lengthy, aspirants must adhere to the unique strategy to cover the Physics books for UPSC. Check the best techniques to prepare well from the UPSC Physics Optional books.

Understand the Physics Syllabus for UPSC carefully and then decide on the books accordingly.

Get your hands on the expert-recommended UPSC Physics books to learn the fundamentals comprehensively.

Refer to one or two books for every topic to avoid conceptual confusion at any stage of the preparation.

Prepare notes for all the important topics from the UPSC Physics optional books as it will benefit in last-minute revision.

