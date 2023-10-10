UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC Physics previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, benefits of solving the previous year's paper and other details here.

UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Paper will help candidates prepare an effective strategy for the exam. Practicing the UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Paper will help them assess their speed, accuracy, and topics usually asked in the civil service exam.

The UPSC Physics's previous year's question papers are among the best resources for understanding the paper patterns and requirements. Going by previous statistics and trends, it is found that approximately 120-160 candidates choose Physics as their optional subject in the UPSC mains exam, and the success rate is around 12%.

Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Physics previous year question papers for2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 to guide the candidates in the right direction.

In this article, we shared the UPSC Physics previous year question papers PDFs download link and the latest exam pattern.

UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The IAS Physics optional subject comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the UPSC Mains exam. Each paper carries 250 marks, with a maximum of 500 marks. Hence, aspirants must analyze past papers to know which topics hold maximum weightage in the previous exam and then reshape their strategy to obtain desired marks in the UPSC Physics optional question paper.

As the UPSC Optional Physics contributes 500 marks out of 1750 marks, so scoring high in this subject would maximize their overall scores. Hence, candidates must solve unlimited questions from UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers to revise the covered concepts.

How to Download UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Aspirants must download the UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers PDF by visiting the official website of UPSC or refer to the download link below. With this, they can refer to the steps below to download UPSC Physics PYQs without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Now, click on the “Examination” tab and then click the “Previous Question Papers” link.

Step 3: Now, type the “civil service exam” on the search bar.

Step 4: Select the year and click on Physics Paper 1 or 2 PDF links.

Step 5: The UPSC Physics Question Paper PDF will appear on the desktop.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Physics PYQ for future reference.

UPSC Physics Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

UPSC Physics previous year's question paper PDF provides detailed information about exam structure and important topics. Once they complete 60% of the UPSC Physics optional syllabus, they should start solving past papers to evaluate their preparation level. Get the link below to download UPSC Physics's previous year's question papers PDF for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Practicing UPSC previous year question paper for Physics will help candidates understand the topic-wise distribution of marks and then prepare the list of important topics accordingly. Some of the benefits of solving UPSC Physics previous year question papers for IAS Mains are discussed below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Physics previous year's question paper to identify the preparation level and improve their strategy accordingly.

The UPSC Physics optional previous year question paper helps candidates discover the question type, difficulty level, and other exam requirements.

Solving UPSC Physics question papers will help them build a firm grip on the concepts and evaluate their solving speed and accuracy.

UPSC Physics previous year question papers with solutions PDF will allow them to learn how to manage time effectively in the exam and build their own approach to solve maximum questions in less time.

How to Attempt UPSC Physics Previous Year Question Paper?

Aspirants should solve UPSC Physics's previous year's question paper to discover their mistakes and focus more on frequently asked topics in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to solve UPSC Physics PYQs without any hassles.

Place the count-down timer of 3 hours for each UPSC Physics optional paper.

Go through the UPSC Physics previous year's question paper carefully.

Attempt easy and familiar questions first, then solve medium-level questions, and at last, solve difficult ones.

Match all your answers to determine the mistakes and the number of correct and incorrect answers.

Reattempt the Physics UPSC question paper after revisiting the concepts to track their progress.

UPSC Physics Question Paper Pattern

Aspirants must download the latest UPSC Physics question paper pattern to understand the paper pattern, marking scheme, and difficulty level. The UPSC Physics optional paper comprises descriptive-type questions. Each paper will be conducted for 3 hours. Check the UPSC Physics question paper pattern for the IAS main exam below:

UPSC Physics Question Paper Pattern Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

