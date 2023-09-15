UPSC Essay Paper 2023, Download PDF

UPSC Mains 2023 Essay Question Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam started today, September 15, 2023, at 24 centres across the country. Check and download the Mains essay question paper PDF from this article.

UPSC Question Paper 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started conducting the UPSC Mains Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC Essay question paper 2023 from the direct link that is given below. UPSC essay question paper is a useful preparation and self-assessment tool for candidates to practice and understand the trend of topics asked in the examination. Candidates who are preparing for the next cycle of the UPSC Exam must download the UPSC essay question paper as it will help in knowing the difficulty level and topic asked in the examination.

UPSC Essay Paper 2023

The UPSC essay question paper 2023 is available for download. The UPSC is divided into 2 sections i.e. Section A and Section B. Each section contains 4 questions each from different topics where students have to choose one topic from each section and write an essay of approximately 1000 - 1200 words. The time allowed to write the essay is 3 hours which contains a total of 250 marks

UPSC Essay Exam Pattern Section Number of Topics Maximum Marks Total Time Section A 4(Option to chose any 1 topic) 125 3 Hours Section B 4(Option to chose any 1 topic) 125

Download UPSC IAS Essay Question Paper 2023 PDF

UPSC successfully completed the UPSC IAS Mains Essay Paper on September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the essay paper from the table given below here. We have shared the UPSC essay question paper

UPSC IAS Essay Question Paper Download Here

Topics Asked in the IAS Mains Essay Paper

The UPSC IAS Essay question consists of two sections where questions from 4 topics were asked in each section. Candidates need to write an essay of 1000-1200 words on 1 topic of their choice from the section

Section A

Thinking is like a game, it does not begin unless there is an opposite team Visionary decision-making at the intersection of intuition and logic Not all who wander are lost Inspiration for creativity springs from the effort to look for the magical in the mundane

Section B

Girls are weighed down by restrictions, boys with demands - two equally harmful disciplines Mathematics is the music of reason A society that has more justice is a society that needs less charity Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school

UPSC IAS Mains Exam Dates

Below we have tabulated the exam dates announced by UPSC for the IAS Mains Examination

Date(Day) Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) 15.09.2023 (Friday) Paper-I: Essay No Paper 16.09.2023 (Saturday) Paper-II: General Studies-I Paper-III: General Studies-II 17.09.2023 (Sunday) Paper-IV: General Studies-III Paper-V: General Studies-IV 23.09.2023 (Saturday) Paper-A: Indian Language Paper-B: English 24.09.2023 (Sunday) Paper-VI: Optional Subject-Paper-1 Paper-VII: Optional Subject-Paper-2

For more details click here

Also Read Related Articles,