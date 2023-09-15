UPSC Essay Paper 2023, Download PDF

UPSC Question Paper 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started conducting the UPSC Mains Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC Essay question paper 2023 from the direct link that is given below. UPSC essay question paper is a useful preparation and self-assessment tool for candidates to practice and understand the trend of topics asked in the examination. Candidates who are preparing for the next cycle of the UPSC Exam must download the UPSC essay question paper as it will help in knowing the difficulty level and topic asked in the examination.
UPSC Essay Paper 2023
The UPSC essay question paper 2023 is available for download. The UPSC is divided into 2 sections i.e. Section A and Section B. Each section contains 4 questions each from different topics where students have to choose one topic from each section and write an essay of approximately 1000 - 1200 words. The time allowed to write the essay is 3 hours which contains a total of 250 marks
|
UPSC Essay Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Number of Topics
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Time
|
Section A
|
4(Option to chose any 1 topic)
|
125
|
3 Hours
|
Section B
|
4(Option to chose any 1 topic)
|
125
Download UPSC IAS Essay Question Paper 2023 PDF
UPSC successfully completed the UPSC IAS Mains Essay Paper on September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the essay paper from the table given below here. We have shared the UPSC essay question paper
|
UPSC IAS Essay Question Paper
Topics Asked in the IAS Mains Essay Paper
The UPSC IAS Essay question consists of two sections where questions from 4 topics were asked in each section. Candidates need to write an essay of 1000-1200 words on 1 topic of their choice from the section
Section A
- Thinking is like a game, it does not begin unless there is an opposite team
- Visionary decision-making at the intersection of intuition and logic
- Not all who wander are lost
- Inspiration for creativity springs from the effort to look for the magical in the mundane
Section B
- Girls are weighed down by restrictions, boys with demands - two equally harmful disciplines
- Mathematics is the music of reason
- A society that has more justice is a society that needs less charity
- Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school
UPSC IAS Mains Exam Dates
Below we have tabulated the exam dates announced by UPSC for the IAS Mains Examination
|
Date(Day)
|
Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
|
Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)
|
15.09.2023 (Friday)
|
Paper-I: Essay
|
No Paper
|
16.09.2023 (Saturday)
|
Paper-II: General Studies-I
|
Paper-III: General Studies-II
|
17.09.2023 (Sunday)
|
Paper-IV: General Studies-III
|
Paper-V: General Studies-IV
|
23.09.2023 (Saturday)
|
Paper-A: Indian Language
|
Paper-B: English
|
24.09.2023 (Sunday)
|
Paper-VI: Optional Subject-Paper-1
|
Paper-VII: Optional Subject-Paper-2
For more details click here
Also Read Related Articles,