Public Administration Previous Year Papers: Get the direct UPSC Public Administration previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best resources to prepare for the exam effectively. Candidates should include the UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Paper in their preparation strategy to get valuable details about the paper format and topics from which questions are framed for this subject.

Going by past trends, it is observed that approximately 1000-1200 candidates choose Public Administration as their optional subject in the UPSC mains exam, and the success rate is around 7-9%. Thus, candidates should solve UPSC Public Administration PYQs regularly to level up their preparation. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Public Administration previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, etc., for the convenience of the aspirants.

In this article, we compiled the download link to the UPSC Public Administration previous year question papers PDFs and the exam pattern.

UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Papers PDF

There are a total of 48 UPSC optional subjects, and Public Administration is one of them. The UPSC Public Administration question paper carries a total of 500 marks and comprises two papers, each with 250 marks. Candidates can score well in the UPSC Public Administration Optional paper if they are well prepared. The UPSC Public Administration syllabus plays an important part in the mains exam, as it carries 500 out of 1750 marks in the mains exam. Thus, it is essential to solve UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Paper to strengthen their qualifying chances in the exam.

How to Download UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official portal of UPSC or click on the download link shared below. Follow the steps below to download UPSC Public Administration PYQs with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC portal.

Step 2: Click “Previous Question Papers” on the homepage under the “Examination” tab.

Step 3: Now, search “Civil Services Examination” in the “Search Bar” and hit the “Apply” button.

Step 4: In the next step, choose the year and choose Public Administration Paper 1 or 2 PDF link.

Step 5: The UPSC Public Administration Question Paper PDF will be displayed on the desktop/screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Public Administration PYQ for future reference.

UPSC Public Administration Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should solve the UPSC Public Administration previous year's question papers PDF to strengthen their knowledge of the core topics. This will allow them to understand the nature of questions asked previously in the exam. Get the direct link to download UPSC Public Administration's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Solving the previous year's UPSC Public Administration question paper will provide detailed insights into the nature of questions and important topics. There are various benefits of practicing UPSC Public Administration previous year question papers for IAS Mains as shared below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Public Administration's previous year's question paper regularly to figure out the paper format and weightage of marks.

The UPSC Public Administration optional syllabus covers topics and the previous year's question paper will provide insights into the trending topics over the past decades.

Solving UPSC Public Administration question papers will help them improve their speed and accuracy for the civil services exam.

UPSC Public Administration previous year question papers with solutions PDF will enable them to revise the important topics.

UPSC Public Administration PYQs will help them to highlights their mistakes and rebuild their preparation strategy.

How to Attempt UPSC Public Administration Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must practice UPSC Public Administration's previous year's question paper to get in-depth knowledge of the vast syllabus. Here is the best approach to attempt UPSC Public Administration PYQs with ease.

Place the timer first and go through the UPSC Public Administration previous year's question paper carefully to get the real feel of the exam.

Start solving easy questions first then moderate and at last the tough ones.

After attempting the question paper, they should tally their marked responses and count the total number of correct and incorrect answers.

Learn from your mistakes and re-attempt the Public Administration UPSC question paper to strengthen the preparation level.

UPSC Public Administration Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the UPSC Public Administration question paper pattern before commencing the preparation. The UPSC Public Administration optional question paper will be descriptive in nature. Out of the seven UPSC mains papers, there are two optional papers, i.e., Paper VI and Paper VII. The exam duration for each paper shall be three hours. Check the UPSC Public Administration question paper pattern for the main exam below:

UPSC Public Administration Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

