UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Papers: PDF Download For Prelims, Mains and Optional

UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best tools to boost the overall preparation. Solving the UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Paper will help candidates strengthen the foundation of all the topics. The Geography optional syllabus overlaps with GS paper 1 in IAS prelims and GS 1 (Indian Heritage and Culture, Geography and Geography of the World and Society) in the IAS main exam. So, it becomes easy for them to gain in-depth knowledge of this subject with the help of a plethora of books, previous papers, and test series.

Moreover, the UPSC Geography PYQs comprise topics like the Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India and the World. It is reported that the number of questions asked in the Geography section differs every year. Hence, solving the IAS optional Geography previous year question paper is crucial to understanding the pattern on which questions are asked along with the weightage and overall difficulty level.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Geography previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for the reference of the candidates.

In this article, we have provided the direct download of UPSC Geography previous year question papers PDFs.

UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Geography is among the most popular optional subjects in the UPSC CSE 2023 Exam. It consists of questions from the physical, social, and economic geography of India and the World, important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclones, etc.,

Candidates must practice the UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Paper daily after completing at least 40% of the curriculum/syllabus. With this, they must maintain notes on all the trending topics repeatedly asked in the exam over the past decades. Moreover, they should be familiar with all the recent events to answer questions in a detailed and dynamic manner.

How to Download UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

The Union Public Service Commission uploads UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official portal or hit the direct link shared below. Candidates can refer to the steps shared below to download UPSC Geography PYQs with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: You will find the “Previous Question Papers” under the “Examination” tab.

Step 3: Type “Civil Services Exam” in the “Search bar.”

Step 4: Then, click on the Geography Paper 1 or 2 PDF link from the list of the optional subjects.

Step 5: The UPSC Geography Question Paper PDF will appear on their computer screen.

Step 6: Lastly, download the UPSC Geography PYQ for practice purposes.

UPSC Geography Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should solve the UPSC Geography previous year's question papers PDF to know what kind of questions are asked in the exam. This will allow them to revisit the topics prescribed in the syllabus and highlight chapters from which questions are asked frequently in the IAS exam. Get the direct link to download UPSC Geography's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Candidates aspiring for the upcoming UPSC 2023 exam should solve UPSC Geography previous year papers to get familiar with the practical solution writing. Some of the benefits of solving UPSC Geography prelims and main previous year question papers are listed below:

Practicing UPSC Geography previous year's question paper regularly will get insights into the paper structure and difficulty level.

The UPSC Geography PYQs allow aspirants to revise the concepts of all the topics frequently asked in the exam. Practicing unlimited questions will also help them to predict questions that can be asked in the upcoming exam.

Practicing at least two full-length UPSC Geography question papers every day will be helpful in the last-minute revision of the vast syllabus.

Solving Geography PYQs will help them discover their weak points and focus more on them to excel in the exam.

How to Attempt UPSC Geography Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates should solve UPSC Geography previous year's question paper correctly to align their techniques with the actual paper format. Here is the effective approach to attempt UPSC Geography PYQs discussed below.

Firstly, set a timer as per the exam timing to solve questions in a real-time environment.

Read the UPSC Geography previous year's question paper carefully.

Now, attempt easy questions first and then pick the doubtful or difficult ones to manage the time effectively.

Once you’ve attempted the paper, count the number of questions marked correctly and analyze the mistakes.

Re-attempt the Geography UPSC question paper again to strengthen the preparation.

UPSC Geography Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the UPSC Geography question paper pattern to know the paper structure, weightage of questions, and other exam details. The questions asked in the UPSC Geography optional subject are descriptive in nature. Check the format of the UPSC Geography optional main question paper below:

UPSC Geography Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

