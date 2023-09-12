UPSC CSE Main 2023 Exam Timetable Released at upsc.gov.in, Check details here

UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination 2023, the exam is set to start on September 15, 2023, with the Essay Paper

UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notice for the UPSC Civil Service 2023 Mains Examination schedule at upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 15, 2023 in two shifts 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CSE Main 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the schedule released by UPSC for the main exam 2023, the exam will start on September 15, 2023, With the essay paper, and it is scheduled to conduct more papers on September 16, 2023, September 17, 2023, September 23, 2023, and September 24, 2023. We have tabulated the detailed list of exams below

Date(Day)

Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

15.09.2023 (Friday)

Paper-I: Essay

No Paper

16.09.2023 (Saturday)

Paper-II: General Studies-I

Paper-III: General Studies-II

17.09.2023 (Sunday)

Paper-IV: General Studies-III

Paper-V: General Studies-IV

23.09.2023 (Saturday)

Paper-A: Indian Language

Paper-B: English

24.09.2023 (Sunday)

Paper-VI: Optional Subject-Paper-1

Paper-VII: Optional Subject-Paper-2

 

Note: The Indian Language paper can be taken in any of the following languages: 

Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic script), Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Optional Subject paper can be taken in any of the following subjects: 

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Commerce and accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology, or Literature of any one of the languages listed below

Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

Next Steps After UPSC Mains 2023 Exam

The Interview or the Personality Test is the final stage of the IAS Selection Process. Candidates who qualify for the Mains Exam are called for the Interview round

After the main exam, the selected candidates will be called for an interview which will be the final stage of the examination. The UPSC will conduct the interview for 275 marks which will last for approximately 30 minutes.

 

FAQ

When will the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam conducted?

As per the official notice the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam is scheduled to start from September 15, 2023.

For how many days UPSC Main Exam 2023 will be conducted?

UPSC Main Exam 2023 will be conducted for 5 days i.e. September 15, 2023, September 16, 2023, September 17, 2023, September 23, 2023, and September 24, 2023.

