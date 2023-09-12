UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC PSIR previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Paper will strengthen the preparation level of the candidates. The UPSC Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) Previous Year Question Paper will allow candidates to prioritize the exam-relevant topics that require improvements. Moreover, solving UPSC Political Science's previous year's question papers will make them familiar with the exact exam requirements.

Going by previous trends, it is found that approximately 1600-1800 candidates choose Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) as their optional subject in the IAS mains exam, and the success rate is around 8-9%, which makes it the top subject for UPSC Optional. Thus, candidates should solve UPSC PSIR PYQs regularly to get a clear perspective of the exam pattern. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC PSIR previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 for ease of the aspirants.

In this article, we compiled the download link to the UPSC PSIR previous year question papers PDFs and the exam pattern.

UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The UPSC PSIR question paper is conducted for 500 marks and is divided into two papers, each with 250 marks. It is crucial for the candidates to understand the paper structure and topic frequency and build an approach to fetch good marks in the UPSC PSIR optional question paper. Scoring good marks in this optional subject can improve their overall scores, as this paper contributes 500 out of 1750 marks in the main exam. Thus, they should solve UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers to understand the exam details accurately and build the right strategy for attempting the question paper.

How to Download UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Aspirants can download the UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official website of UPSC or refer to the download link given below. With this, they can check the steps below to download UPSC PSIR PYQs without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC portal.

Step 2: Under the “Examination” tab, click the “Previous Question Papers” link.

Step 3: Now, search for the civil service exam in the exam name.

Step 4: Then, choose the year and PSIR Paper 1 or 2 PDF link.

Step 5: The UPSC Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) Question Paper PDF will appear on the desktop/screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC PSIR PYQ for future usage.

UPSC PSIR Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should practice UPSC PSIR previous year's question paper PDF will be helpful in the exam preparation. Before appearing in the exam, they must thoroughly practice the previous year's question papers. Get the direct link below to download UPSC PSIR's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Benefits of Solving UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Practicing UPSC previous year question paper for Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) will help them understand the pattern of which questions along with their weightage and difficulty level. Some of the benefits of solving UPSC PSIR previous year question papers for IAS Mains as given below:

Candidates should solve UPSC PSIR previous year's question paper regularly to develop time-saving techniques during the actual exam.

The UPSC PSIR optional previous year question paper will not only help them to keep track of the progress of their preparation but also provide real-time experience.

Solving UPSC PSIR question papers will help them balance speed and accuracy in the actual exam.

UPSC Political Science and Internation Relation previous year question papers with solutions PDF serve as an effective tool for the revision of the massive syllabus.

How to Attempt UPSC PSIR Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must practice UPSC PSIR's previous year's question paper to gauge their preparation level and increase the number of study hours in the section that requires more focus. Here is the step-by-step guide to attempting UPSC PSIR PYQs with ease.

Set the countdown timer before solving the question papers of the UPSC Political Science optional subject.

Read the UPSC PSIR previous year's question paper carefully.

Start attempting familiar questions first, then moderate, and pick the difficult ones at last.

Once the time is up, verify their marked responses and count the total number of questions marked correctly and incorrectly by them.

To enhance the preparation level, figure out your mistakes and solve the PSIR UPSC question paper again.

UPSC PSIR Question Paper Pattern 2023

Candidates should download the latest UPSC PSIR question paper pattern to understand the paper structure, weightage of questions, and difficulty of the exam. The questions asked in the UPSC PSIR optional exam will be descriptive. The exam duration shall be three hours for every paper. Check the UPSC PSIR question paper pattern for the UPSC IAS main exam below:

UPSC Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

