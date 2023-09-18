UPSC Law Optional Syllabus For IAS Mains: PDF Download

UPSC Law Syllabus: Download the UPSC CSE Law Syllabus PDF, check the topic-wise Law Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2 along with the best strategy and books.

UPSC Law Optional Syllabus: Law is one of the well-known optional subjects in the UPSC Mains exam. Moreover, having a law background would be an added advantage for the candidates as they will be able to cover the exam-relevant topics easily. Going by the previous 5 years' statistics, approximately 150-200 candidates choose Law as their optional subject for IAS Mains, and the success rate differs between 10-15%.

Many candidates choose UPSC Law optional subject for IAS Mains due to the availability of ample resources. They are advised to check the official UPSC Law optional syllabus and create a list of important topics based on their strength and question weightage. According to the previous UPSC exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in UPSC Law subject are of moderate level.

In this article, we have shared complete information on the UPSC Law Syllabus PDF for Mains, along with question weightage, preparation tips, and best books.

UPSC Law Optional Syllabus 2024 PDF

The UPSC Law optional syllabus question paper is conducted for 500 marks and is divided into two papers, each with 250 marks. Candidates should check the UPSC Law Syllabus PDF for Papers 1 and 2 to prepare the topics in a comprehensive manner. Download the topic-wise UPSC Law Syllabus PDF for papers 1 and 2 shared below.

UPSC IAS Law Syllabus 2024 Download PDF

UPSC Law Optional Syllabus For IAS Mains

The UPSC Law Optional Syllabus 2024 PDF is divided into two papers i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Law Optional subject in UPSC is one of the popular choices among candidates with a law background. Check the detailed UPSC Law syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are shared below.

UPSC Law Syllabus for Paper I

The UPSC Law Paper I syllabus covers topics like Constitutional and Administrative Law (Constitution and Constitutionalism, Fundamental Rights, Relationship between Fundamental Rights, Supreme Court, and the High Courts, Legislative powers, privileges, and immunities, etc.), and International Law (Nature and Definition of International Law, Relationship between International Law and Municipal Law, Law of the sea, Individuals, United Nations, etc). Check the topic-wise UPSC Law Optional Syllabus for Paper I below.

Constitutional and Administrative Law:

Topics Syllabus Constitutional and Administrative Law 1. Constitution and Constitutionalism: The distinctive features of the Constitution. 2. Fundamental Rights—Public interest litigation; Legal Aid; Legal services authority. 3. Relationship between Fundamental rights, Directive principles and Fundamental duties. 4. Constitutional Position of the President and relation with the Council of Ministers. 5. Governor and his powers. 6. Supreme Court and the High Courts: (a) Appointments and transfers. (b) Powers, functions and jurisdiction. 7. Centre, States and local bodies: (a) Distribution of legislative powers between the Union and the States. (b) Local Bodies. (c) Administrative relationship among Union, State and Local Bodies. (d) Eminent domain-State property-common property-community property. 8. Legislative powers, privileges and immunities. 9. Services under the Union and the States: (a) Recruitment and conditions of services; Constitutional safeguards; Administrative tribunals. (b) Union Public Service Commission and State Public Service Commissions—Power and functions. c) Election Commission—Power and functions. 10. Emergency provisions. 11. Amendment of the Constitution. 12. Principle of Natural Justice—Emerging trends and judicial approach. 13. Delegated legislation and its constitutionality. 14. Separation of powers and constitutional governance. 15. Judicial review of administrative action. 16. Ombudsman: Lokayukta, Lokpal etc International Law Nature and Definition of International Law. 2. Relationship between International Law and Municipal Law. 3. State Recognition and State Succession. 4. Law of the sea: Inland Waters, Territorial Sea, Contiguous Zone, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and High Seas. 5. Individuals: Nationality, statelessness; Human Rights and procedures available for their enforcement. 6. Territorial jurisdiction of States, Extradition and Asylum. 7. Treaties: Formation, application, termination and reservation. 8. United Nations: Its principal organs, powers and functions and reform. 9. Peaceful settlement of disputes—different modes. 10. Lawful recourse to force: aggression, self-defence, intervention. 11. Fundamental principles of international humanitarian law—International conventions and contemporary developments. 12. Legality of the use of nuclear weapons; a ban on the testing of nuclear weapons; Nuclear non-proliferation treaty, CTST. 13. International Terrorism, State-sponsored terrorism, Hijacking, International Criminal Court. 14. New International Economic Order and Monetary Law: WTO, TRIPS, GATT, IMF, World Bank. 15. Protection and Improvement of the Human Environment: International Efforts

UPSC Law Syllabus for Paper II

The UPSC Law Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like the Law of Crimes (General principles of Criminal liability, Preparations and criminal attempt, General exceptions, Abetment, Criminal conspiracy, etc.), Law of Torts (Liability based upon fault and strict liability, Remedies, Negligence, Defamation, etc.), Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law (Factors vitiating free consent, Consequences of breach of contract, Consequences of breach of contract, etc), and Contemporary Legal Developments (Public Interest Litigation, Competition Law, Right to Information Act, etc). Check the topic-wise UPSC Law Optional Syllabus PDF for Paper II below.

Topics Syllabus Law of Crimes 1. General principles of Criminal liability : mens rea and actus reus, mens rea in statutory offences. 2. Kinds of punishment and emerging trends as to abolition of capital punishment. 3. Preparations and criminal attempts. 4. General exceptions. 5. Joint and constructive liability. 6. Abetment. 7. Criminal conspiracy. 8. Offences against the State. 9. Offences against public tranquillity. 10. Offences against the human body. 11. Offences against property. 12. Offences against women. 13. Defamation. 14. Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. 15. Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and subsequent legislative developments. 16. Plea bargaining. Law of Torts 1. Nature and definition. 2. Liability based upon fault and strict liability; Absolute liability. 3. Vicarious liability including State Liability. 4. General defences. 5. Joint tort lessors. 6. Remedies. 7. Negligence. 8. Defamation. 9. Nuisance. 10. Conspiracy. 11. False imprisonment. 12. Malicious prosecution. 13. Consumer Protection Act, 1986. Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law 1. Nature and formation of contract/E-contract. 2. Factors vitiating free consent. 3. Void, voidable, illegal and unenforceable agreements. 4. Performance and discharge of contracts. 5. Quasi-contracts. 6. Consequences of breach of contract. 7. Contract of indemnity, guarantee and insurance. 8. Contract of agency. 9. Sale of goods and hire purchase. 10. Formation and dissolution of partnership. 11. Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. 12. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 13. Standard form contracts Contemporary Legal Developments 1. Public Interest Litigation. 2. Intellectual property rights—Concept, types/prospects. 3. Information Technology Law including Cyber Laws—Concept, purpose/prospects. 4. Competition Law—Concept, purpose/prospects. 5. Alternate Dispute Resolution—Concept, types/prospects. 6. Major statutes concerning environmental law. 7. Right to Information Act. 8. Trial by media

How to Prepare the UPSC Law Optional Syllabus 2024?

Law is one of the most preferred optional subjects in the UPSC mains exam for candidates with a law background. Aspirants should download the UPSC Law syllabus to align their approach with the paper structure. Check the best tips and tricks to prepare well for the UPSC Law optional subject.

Check the UPSC Law optional syllabus carefully before commencing the preparation to understand the structure and topics asked in the exam.

Devise an effective study timetable based on the strength and weightage of the questions.

Attempt mock tests and sample papers to determine strong areas and overall time management.

Solve UPSC Law previous year's question paper to analyze the exam trends and determine the trending topics previously asked in the exam.

Read the essential UPSC Law topics in detail and prepare short notes. These notes would be helpful in last-minute revision.

Booklist for UPSC Law Optional Syllabus

There are various UPSC Law books and resources available for exam preparation. However, candidates must choose the right study material to cover all the topics prescribed in the UPSC Law Optional Syllabus. The list of expert-recommended books for the UPSC Law Optional subjects are given below.

International Law by S. K Kapoor

International Law by Malcolm N Shaw

Constitution of India by VN Shukla

Indian Penal Code by KD Gaur

Our Constitution by PM Bakshi

Introduction to the Constitution of India by D.D Basu

Mercantile Law by R.K. Bangia

Law of Tort by Autochthon Pillai

