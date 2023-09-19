UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC Psychology previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Paper will help candidates get a clear perspective of the exam. Practicing the UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Paper will improve the question-solving speed, time management, and accuracy, along with the topics that need to be covered in the civil service mains exam,

The UPSC Psychology's previous year's question papers will provide details about the actual paper pattern. Going by previous statistics and trends, it is reported that approximately 150-1800 candidates choose Psychology as their optional subject in the UPSC mains exam, and the success rate is around 7-9%. It is one of the major reasons why Psychology is one of the popular choices for the UPSC Optional exam.

Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Psychology previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 to help aspirants in a clear and defined manner.

In this article, we compiled the UPSC Psychology previous year question papers PDFs download link and the latest paper pattern.

UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The UPSC Psychology optional subject consists of two papers i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the IAS Mains exam. Each question paper is conducted for 250 marks, with a total of 500 marks. Thus, aspirants should check past papers to understand the topic and sub-topic that has maximum weightage in the previous year's exam and use the unique strategy to obtain favorable results in the UPSC Psychology optional question paper.

Obtaining high marks in the Psychology optional subject will maximize their overall scores, as its weightage contributes 500 marks out of 1750 marks in the main exam. Hence, the aspirants must practice UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers to strengthen their foundation.

How to Download UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates can access the UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers PDF by visiting the official portal of UPSC or refer to the download link below. Thus, they can follow the steps below to download UPSC Psychology PYQs to avoid any confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Click the “Previous Question Papers” link under the “Examination” tab.

Step 3: Now, type the civil service exam on the page.

Step 4: Choose the year and Psychology Paper 1 or 2 PDF links.

Step 5: The UPSC Psychology Question Paper PDF will be displayed on the desktop.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Psychology PYQ for future usage.

UPSC Psychology Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

UPSC Psychology previous year's question paper PDF provides an in-depth analysis of the paper format and exam-relevant topics. After finishing 60% of the UPSC Psychology optional syllabus, one must solve past papers to ascertain the preparation level. Get the direct link below to download UPSC Psychology's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Solving UPSC previous year question paper for Psychology will provide insights about the weightage of topics under each section and then prioritize the topics accordingly. Some of the benefits of practicing UPSC Psychology previous year question papers for IAS Mains are discussed below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Psychology previous year's question paper to figure out the topics that contain more weightage and weak points that require more focus and improvements.

The UPSC Psychology optional previous year question paper helps aspirants understand the nature of the question and track the progress of their preparation level.

Solving UPSC Psychology question papers will help them get a strong grip on the subject and boost their question-solving speed and accuracy.

UPSC Psychology previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them understand questions asked frequently in the exam and focus on strengthening the foundations.

How to Attempt UPSC Psychology Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must practice UPSC Psychology's previous year's question paper to learn more about their mistakes and allot more study hours to the chapters that require attention. Mentioned below are the steps to solve UPSC Psychology PYQs without any confusion.

Place the timer of 3 hours for each optional paper of the UPSC Psychology subject.

Read the UPSC Psychology previous year's question paper carefully.

First, attempt scoring & easy questions, then pick moderate questions, and at last, pick the difficult and time-consuming ones.

Once the time is up, verify their answers and count the total number of correct and incorrect answers.

Solve all the doubts and attempt the Psychology UPSC question paper to score high marks in the exam.

UPSC Psychology Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should download the latest UPSC Psychology question paper pattern to get an idea of the exam structure, topic-wise distribution of marks, and difficulty level. The UPSC Psychology optional exam contains descriptive-type questions. The duration of each paper shall be 3 hours. Check the UPSC Psychology question paper pattern for the IAS main exam below:

UPSC Psychology Question Paper Pattern Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

