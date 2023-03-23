UPSC Principal Final Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download PDF

UPSC Principal Final Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission has released the result for Principal posts in the Education Department, Government of Delhi. Know here the process how to download UPSC Principal Final Result 2023 PDF and check all details.

UPSC Principal Final Result 2023 Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Final Result for Principal Exam 2023 (UPSC Principal Final Result 2023). Candidates can download UPSC Principal Final Result by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Principal Final Result 2023

UPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared Final Exam of Principal recruitment in Education Department of Delhi Government and are shortlisted for appointment. This year there are a total of 363 vacancies notified out of which a total of 334 candidates are selected. UPSC Principal Recruitment test was held on 17 July 2022 & Interviews were held from 30 January 2023 to 02 March 2023. The candidates who appeared for the interview can check their result by downloading the official result notification PDF.

UPSC Principal Result 2023: Overview

Candidates can check the below table for getting result details.

Event Details Recruiting Body UPSC Name Of Exam UPSC Principal Recruitment No of Vacancies 363 No. of Candidates selected 334 Date of Result Announced 22 March 2023

How to Download UPSC Principal Final Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “ 363 Posts of Principal in Education Department, GNCTD”

Step 3: A PDF of UPSC Principal Final Result 2023 will open.

Step 4: Check your Roll No. in the Result PDF.

Take a printout of Final Result and keep safe for future reference. The direct link to download the UPSC Principal Final Result is given below.

UPSC Principal 2023 Final Result PDF

Out of total candidates selected 196 Male and 138 Female candidates are selected. The Results of few candidates are withheld due to various reasons.