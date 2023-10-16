UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Assistant Professor & Others at upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

IPPB Recruitment 2023: UPSC has released the notification for the Assistant Professor and others posts in the Employment News (14-20) October 2023. Check notification pdf and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has published notice for Assistant Professor and other posts in the Employment News (14-20) October 2023.Ṭhese positions are available in different departments/ministries including Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Jal Shakti and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 14, 2023

Closing date of application: November 2, 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Director: 2

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology)-9

Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine)-3

Assistant Architect: 1

Driller-in-Charge: 6

Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 3

Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General: 1

UPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Director: Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Electronics or Electronics and

Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Electrical from a

recognized University or Institution.

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology): A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine(Endocrinology); or Diplomate National Board ( Endocrinology); or Doctor of Medicine(Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Endocrinology; or Diplomate National Board(Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Endocrinology.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection for these posts will be done through either interview or with a written exam as per different posts. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview. You can check the notification link for details of the selection process for the posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application is November 2, 2023. The last date for sending the print of the online application is November 3, 2023.