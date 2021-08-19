UPSESSB PGT Answer Key 2021 Out @upsessb.org, Submit Objection before 21 August

UPSESSB PGT Answer Key 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) on official website - upsessb.org. Download From Here

UPSESSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) has uploaded of UP PGT Exam 2021. All candidates who appeared in UPSESSB PGT Exam 2021 on 17 August and 18 August 2021 can download UP PGT Answer Key from the official website - upsessb.org.

UPSESSB PGT Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download PGT Answer Key for 10 subjects through the link below:

UPSESSB PGT Answer Key Download Link

If any candidate has objection against the answer key, he/she may raise his/her objection through Online Objection Portal i.e. objection.upsessb.org by using the Roll Number and Registered Mobile Number. The last date for submitting objection is 21 August 2021. The candidates are required to submit clear evidence in a PDF format. In case of any difficulty while submitting objection, the candidate may contact on 0532-2266851 or 8468007598.

The candidates can also submit objections through the link below:

UPSESSB PGT Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download UPSESSB PGT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website - upsessb.org

Click on the link Answer Key Link given on the homepage

Download UPSESSB PGT Answer Key PDF

Check answers

Submit Objection, if any