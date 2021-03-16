UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: 15198 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online UPSESSB Teacher Jobs @upsessb.org, Download Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has released a notice for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Check educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process
UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a new notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB Recruitment 2021 from 16 March 2021 on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in. The last date for UP Teacher Registration is 11 April 2021.
A total of 15198 vacancies are available under UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment of which 12603 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.
Earlier, the UP Teacher notification was published on 29 November 2020 and cancelled due some reasons.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP Teacher Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:
UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration - 16 March 2021
- Last Date of Registration - 11 April 2021
- Last Date of Fee Payment - 13 April 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 15 April 2021
- UP Teacher Exam Date - to be announced
UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details
Total - 15198 Posts
TGT - 12603 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
1742
|
214
|
Mathematics
|
1822
|
167
|
Home Science
|
611
|
160
|
Urdu
|
65
|
12
|
English
|
1587
|
196
|
Social Science
|
1392
|
186
|
Stitch
|
19
|
04
|
Sanskrit
|
938
|
97
|
Science
|
1741
|
202
|
Commerce
|
127
|
08
|
Agriculture
|
184
|
01
|
Physical Education
|
497
|
48
|
Music Playing
|
06
|
14
|
Singing Music
|
10
|
50
|
Total
|
11195
|
1408
PGT - 2595 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
353
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Signing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts
UP TGT PGT Educational Qualification:
- TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent
- PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.
UP TGT PGT Age Limit:
Not less than 21 years
UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary
- TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600
- PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800
Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
UP TGT PGT Exam Pattern
- There will be 125 MCQs
- The total marks of the exam are 500
- Each questions will be of 4 marks
How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment from 15 March to 16 April 2021 by following steps:
- Register for the Post
- Pay Application Fee
- Submit Application Form
UP TGT Recruitment Notification PDF
UP PGT Recruitment Notification PDF
UP Teacher Online Application Link
UP Teacher Application Instruction
Application Fee:
- For General/OBC - Rs. 750/-
- EWS (For TGT) - Rs. 450/-
- EWS (For PGT) - Rs. 650/-
- For SC - Rs. 450/-
- For ST - Rs. 250/-