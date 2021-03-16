UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: 15198 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online UPSESSB Teacher Jobs @upsessb.org, Download Notification Here

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a new notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB Recruitment 2021 from 16 March 2021 on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in. The last date for UP Teacher Registration is 11 April 2021.

A total of 15198 vacancies are available under UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment of which 12603 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.

Earlier, the UP Teacher notification was published on 29 November 2020 and cancelled due some reasons.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP Teacher Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:

UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration - 16 March 2021 Last Date of Registration - 11 April 2021 Last Date of Fee Payment - 13 April 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 15 April 2021 UP Teacher Exam Date - to be announced

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Total - 15198 Posts

TGT - 12603 Posts

Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 1741 202 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408

PGT - 2595 Posts

Subject Name Male Female Hindi 353 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts

UP TGT PGT Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent

PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

UP TGT PGT Age Limit:

Not less than 21 years

UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary

TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

UP TGT PGT Exam Pattern

There will be 125 MCQs The total marks of the exam are 500 Each questions will be of 4 marks

How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2021 ?



The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment from 15 March to 16 April 2021 by following steps:

Register for the Post Pay Application Fee Submit Application Form

UP TGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP PGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP Teacher Online Application Link

UP Teacher Application Instruction

UPSESSB Website

Application Fee: