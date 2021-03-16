JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: 15198 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online UPSESSB Teacher Jobs @upsessb.org, Download Notification Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has released a notice for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Check educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process 

Created On: Mar 16, 2021 10:55 IST
UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a new notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB Recruitment 2021 from 16 March 2021 on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in. The last date for UP Teacher Registration is 11 April 2021.

A total of 15198 vacancies are available under UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment of which 12603 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.

Earlier, the UP Teacher notification was published on 29 November 2020 and cancelled due some reasons.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP Teacher Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:

UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Registration - 16 March 2021
  2. Last Date of Registration  - 11 April 2021
  3. Last Date of Fee Payment - 13 April 2021
  4. Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 15 April 2021
  5. UP Teacher Exam Date - to be announced

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Total - 15198 Posts

TGT - 12603 Posts

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

1741

202

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11195

1408

PGT - 2595 Posts

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

353

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts

UP TGT PGT Educational Qualification:

  • TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent
  • PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

UP TGT PGT Age Limit:

Not less than 21 years

UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary

  • TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600
  • PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

UP TGT PGT Exam Pattern

  1. There will be 125 MCQs
  2. The total marks of the exam are 500
  3. Each questions will be of 4 marks

How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment from 15 March to 16 April 2021 by following steps:

  1. Register for the Post
  2. Pay Application Fee
  3. Submit Application Form

UP TGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP PGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP Teacher Online Application Link

UP Teacher Application Instruction

UPSESSB Website

Application Fee:

  • For General/OBC - Rs. 750/-
  • EWS (For TGT) - Rs. 450/-
  • EWS (For PGT) - Rs. 650/-
  • For SC - Rs. 450/-
  • For ST - Rs. 250/-

FAQ

What is UP PGT Salary ?

Rs. 47600-151100

What is UP TGT Salary ?

Rs. 44900-142400

What is the age limit for UP TGT Posts ?

your age should not be less than 21 years

What is the selection process for UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test

What is the last date of UP Teacher Application ?

11 April 2021.
