UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: 4163 Vacancies Notified for Teacher Post, Apply Online!

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification for 4163 Vacancies Released. Candidates can check the vacancy, qualification, salary and other details here.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The wait is over! Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified bumper vacancies for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). This is a golden opportunity for the teachers as 4163 vacancies are notified. It is to be noted that, 3539 vacancies are available for UPSESSB TGT Recruitment and vacancies for UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2022.

Candidates can apply for the post from UP Teacher Recruitment 2022 from 09 June to 03 July 2022.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates

UPSESSB TGT PGT Events Important Dates Starting Date of UPSESSB TGT PGT Online Application Starting Date 09 June 2022 Last Date of UPSESSB TGT PGT Online Application Starting Date 03 July 2022

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

UPSESSB TGT Vacancy 2022

Trained Graduate Teacher - 3529

TGT Male - 3213

TGT Female - 326

UP TGT Subject-wise Vacancy

Subject Name Varg General OBC SC ST Total English Balak 275 156 79 01 511 Balika 36 06 04 0 46 Hindi Balak 294 125 89 01 509 Balika 33 13 02 0 48 Mathematics Balak 296 147 65 0 508 Balika 17 02 06 0 25 Social Science Balak 156 103 77 01 337 Balika 28 17 01 0 46 Sanskrit Balak 191 45 28 0 264 Balika 18 07 02 0 27 Physical Education Balak 98 40 19 0 157 Balika 18 04 01 0 13 Science Balak 285 135 79 0 499 Balika 25 12 04 0 41 Home Science Balak 76 41 22 0 139 Balika 21 12 07 0 40 Art Balak 71 33 26 0 132 Balika 11 05 0 0 16 Commerce Balak 24 10 04 0 38 Singing Music Balak 06 0 01 0 07 Balika 12 01 03 0 16 Agriculture Balak 23 15 08 01 47 Biology Balak 37 08 04 0 49 Balika 0 01 0 0 01 Urdu Balak 06 06 0 0 12 Balika 0 01 0 0 01 Music Playing Balak 02 0 02 0 04 Balika 03 02 01 0 06

Post Graduate Teacher - 624

PGT Male - 549

PGT Female - 75

Subject Name Varg General OBC SC Total Subject Name Civics Balak 14 07 09 30 Civics Balika 03 0 02 05 Chemistry Balak 30 09 0 39 Chemistry Physics Balak 24 12 02 38 Physics Balika 01 01 0 02 Biology Balak 31 13 03 47 Biology Balika 02 01 0 03 Geography Balak 23 19 09 51 Geography Balika 01 0 0 01 Mathematics Balak 14 05 03 22 Mathematics English Balak 37 18 07 62 English Balika 11 03 0 14 Sociology Balak 15 03 04 22 Sociology Balika 01 0 01 02 Economics Balak 29 15 10 54 Economics Balika 04 01 01 06 History Balak 09 05 0 14 History Balika 06 01 0 07 Hindi Balak 53 20 08 81 Hindi Balika 04 0 0 04 Agriculture Balak 06 06 0 12 Agriculture Education Branch Balak 04 0 04 08 Education Branch Balika 01 0 01 02 Psychology Balak 07 0 0 07 Psychology Balika 01 03 01 05 Sanskrit Balak 25 11 04 40 Sanskrit Balika 11 0 01 12 Art Balak 02 06 0 08 Art

UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary:

TGT: Rs. 44900- 142000/- (Level- 7, Grade Pay 4600)

PGT: Rs. 47600- 151100/- (Level-8, Grade Pay 4800)

Eligibility Criteria for UPSESSB TGT PGT Posts

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduation and B.Ed/ M.Ed./ Ph.D

PGT - Master Degree in Related Subject and B.Ed/ M.Ed/ Ph.D

Selection Process for UPSESSB TGT PGT

The selection will be done on the basis:

Written Exam - 80 Marks

Interview - 10 Marks

Qualification and Other - 5 Marks

How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 03 July 2022 by following steps:

Step1: Candidate's Registration: The applicants are required to register themselves on the official website using their details. After filling up the registration form click on 'Validate & Preview' and then on 'Submit Application'.

Step 2: Pay Application Fee: Now, applicants will be required to pay by clicking on Fee 'Deposition/Reconciliation'

Step 3: Submit Application Form: Fill the details and submit the form. Also, they are required to upload a coloured photograph and sihmature.

Application Fee: