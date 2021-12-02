UPSSSC Computer Operator DV Admit Card 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Document Verification Admit Card for the Computer Operator on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

UPSSSC Computer Operator DV Admit Card 2021 : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Document Verification Admit Card for the posts of Computer Operator of advt No. 25-Exam/ 2016. All candidates who have qualified for the DV round for the Computer Operator post can download their DV Admit Card from the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates qualified for the Document Verification round for the Computer Operator post can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: UPSSSC Computer Operator DV Admit Card 2021

Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in Click on “01/12/2021 विज्ञा0सं0-25-परीक्षा/2016, कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्ष.. .”, given on the homepage under ‘News and Results’ It will re-direct you to a new pager where you need to click on ‘Click here to View Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 Under the Advertisement 25 Exam 2016’ A new window will open where you are required to enter ‘Registration Number or Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Check your UPSSSC Computer Operator Admit Card, download and save the same for future reference.

However you can download the UPSSSC Computer Operator DV Admit Card 2021 with the direct link also given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Computer Operator DV Admit Card 2021

Candidates can download their Document Verification Letter and other detail from the official website. The Document Verification Letter is available on the Home Page under the Examination/Interview Segment with Download Document Verification Letter Link.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the document verification for the Computer Operator of advt No. 25-Exam/ 2016 on 07 December 2021.