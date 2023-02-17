UPSSSC Driver Recruitment 2016-23 Notification Cancelled@upsssc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released cancellation notice of the Driver Recruitment on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSSSC Driver Recruitment 2016-23 Notification Cancelled: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the short notice regarding the cancellation of Driver Recruitment Notice on its official website. The Commission has earlier released the recruitment notice for various driver posts on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Driver posts recruitment can check the cancellation notice available on the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to cancel the recruitment of Driver under Advt No. 21(7)/2016.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has earlier invited online applications for the 138 Driver Posts against Advt No. 21(7)/2016.

Now the Commission has canceled the entire notification and selection process for the Driver posts under Vehicle Driver (General Selection) Recruitment 2016.

UPSSSC Driver Recruitment 2016-23: Details

Event Details Post Name Vehicle Driver Advt No 21(7)/2016 Number of Post 138

