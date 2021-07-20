UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result 2016 Out @upsssc.gov.in, Download Junior Assistant Selection List for Interview Here

UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result 2016 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC, Lucknow) on Exam on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC, Lucknow) has, recently, released the result of Typing Test for the Combined Junior Assistant 10+2 Recruitment Exam. Those candidates who appeared in UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test from 13 January to 23 January 2021, can download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Result from the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download UP JA Typing Test Result through the link.

UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result Download Link

A total of 2384 candidates are shortlisted to appear for next stage of recruitment which is an interview round. UPSSSC HA Interview will be held from 31 August 2021. The candidates will informed about the detailed interview programme and admit card in due course.

How to Download UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result 2016 ?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘ विज्ञापनसं0-26-परीक्षा-2016, सम्मिलितकनिष्ठ सहायक व कनिष्ठ लिपिक (सा0च0) ’ Download UPSSSC JA Typing Test Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

UPSSSC JA Recruitment 2016 is being done to fill 536 vacancies. A total of 4264 candidates were shortlisted for typing test through written exam. Out of total, 581 candidates have not cleared the typing test and 1299 candidates were absent.