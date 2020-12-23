UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Clerk Typing Test Schedule 2020 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Clerk Typing Test Schedule 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Typing Test Date for the posts of Junior Assistant and Clerk against advt no 26 Exam/2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the typing test round for these posts can check the Typing Test Schedule available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the typing test for the Junior Assistant and Clerk post will be conducted from 13 to 23 January 2021.

It is noted that a total of 4264 candidates have been qualified for the Typing Test for Junior Assistant and Clerk against advt no 26 Exam/2016. Commission will release the details of the test centre, dates with shift and other details on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Typing Test for Junior Assistant and Clerk are advised to keep watch to the official website for latest updates.

Candidates can check the Typing Test for Junior Assistant and Clerk Schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

