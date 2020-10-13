UPSSSC Lower 2 Result 2016 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Result and Cut-off Here

UPSSSC Lower 2 Result 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the result of the written exam for Lower Subordinate Service (Class 2). All candidate who have appeared in UPSSSC Lower 2 Exam 2016 can download UPSSSC Result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lower 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can check UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result using their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

UPSSSC Lower 2 Result Download

A total of 2226 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the next stage of recruitment round of UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 i.e. interview round. UPSSSC Lower 2 Interview details will be uploaded on the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

The commission has also released the cut-off marks for the exam. The candidates can check post-wise and category-wise cut-off through the link given below:

UPSSSC Lower 2 Cut-Off Download

How to Download UPSSSC Lower 2 Result 2016 ?

Go to official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link- 'विज्ञापन संख्या-22-परीक्षा/2016, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सामान्य चयन) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2016 (।।) के अंतर्गत लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर साक्षात्कार हेतु अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों का परिणाम देखने के लिए यहां Click करें ' Enter your details, select gender and enter verification code Click on ‘See result’ Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Result 2016

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission had invited applications for filling up 613 vacant posts of Additional District Information, Officer Urdu, Regional Performance Officer, Librarian, Hostel Warden, Proof Reader, Mobility Teacher , Assistant storekeeper, Inspector Legal Metrology Science, Artist, Investigator, Exercise Trainer, Assistant Superintendent, Assistant librarian, Supervisor,Technical supervisor, Industrial cooperative observer, Physics Lab Assistant, Chemistry lab Assistant, Biology lab assistant, Computer LabAssistant, Assistant Scientist Physics, Assistant Scientist Chemistry-40 Chemistry, Assistant Scientist biology, Assistant Scientist forensic computer and Assistant hostel warden Female under various government departments in Uttar Pradesh.