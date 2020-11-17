UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card 2020 OUT @upsssc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2020 Interview Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released the admit card for Combined Lower Subordinate 2020 Interview on its website. All such candidates who have qualified the written test can now download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2020 Interview Admit Card against Advt.No. 22-Exam/2016 through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2020 Interview is scheduled to be held from 1 to 24 December 2020 at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Pickup Bhawan, 3rd Floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomati Nagar, Lucknow in two sessions.i.e. 10 AM & 1 PM. The candidates can now download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card by entering their credentials on the login page.

All such candidates appearing in the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview are required to carry their documents along with the admit card on the day of document verification. If any candidate fails to appear in the document verification round due to COVID-19, they may send their application first to upsssc2014@gmail.com. The last date of submitting applications is 24 December 2020 till 1 PM.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Enter Candidate’s Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and click on download interview letter. Then, UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card will be displayed. Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card and safe it for future reference.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card

This recruitment is being done to recruit 641 vacancies through Combined Lower Subordinate Exam 2016. The candidates can download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2016 Interview Admit Card directly by clicking on the above link.