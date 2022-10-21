UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 (Released)at upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF, Know When To Raise Objection

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 answer key on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 answer key on its official website. Commission has conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)on 15/16 October 2022.

Candidates appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) written exam can download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.

However you can download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022





It is noted that UPSSSC has conducted the written exam for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 15/16 October 2022 in two sittings on each days. Commission has uploaded the separate answer key link for Shift I and II conducted for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2022.

We have given here the details answer key link for both the shift exams held as per the schedule.

As per the short notice released, Commission will release the details schedule to raise the objections, if any for the candidates regarding the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 answer key.

You can download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022