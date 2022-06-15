UPSSSC Prelims Result 2021 (Out) for Supply Inspector Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the prelims result/cut off marks for the post of Supply Inspector on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the prelims result/cut off marks for the post of Supply Inspector on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Supply Inspector Prelims Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the prelims result for the post of Supply Inspector on its official website. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam for the Supply Inspector post.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Supply Inspector post against Advertisement 03-Exam/2022 can check their result available on the official website-upsssc.gov.in.



In a bid to check the UPSSSC Supply Inspector prelims result 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Date of Birth and Gender to the link available on the official website.



Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Supply Inspector Prelims Result 2021





Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the Supply Inspector post can also check the category wise Cut Off marks available on the official website. As per the notification released by the Commission , category wise cut off marks are-Unreserved-86.17, Schedule Cast-83.12, Schedule Tribe-Post was not available, OBC-86.17, EWS-86.17. You can check the details category wise cut off marks available on the official website.

You can check the UPSSSC Supply Inspector Prelims Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Supply Inspector Prelims Result 2021