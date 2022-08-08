UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022 (Released) at upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Revised Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Revised Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website. Commission has postponed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam date which was scheduled on 18 September 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) against Advt No. 04-Exam/2022 can check the revised schedule available on the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022





As per the short notice released , UPSSSC will now conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) against Advt No. 04-Exam/2022 on 15-16 October 2022. Commission has postponed the exam date which was scheduled on 18 September 2022. Commission will release the Admit Card and other updates for the exam on its official website in due course of time.

You can download the UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Revised PET Exam Date 2022