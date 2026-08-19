RSSB Computer Instructor Admit C...
Focus

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result And Merit List PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:19 IST

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)  for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts on upsssc.gov.in. A total of 1468 candidates have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari under the Panchayati Raj Department of the state. Check all details here. 

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result And Merit List PDF Link Here
UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result And Merit List PDF Link Here

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the final result of the Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts on upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the written mains exam for above posts can download the result from the official website. The result has been declared in the pdf format containing the roll number of finally shortlisted candidates. As per the result announced, a total of 1468 candidates have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari under the Panchayati Raj Department of the state.

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Download PDF

The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the shortlisted candidates on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise list of selected candidates and the final cut-off marks along with the result through the pdf available on the official website. The UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026  Direct Link

 

UPSSSC VPO Final Result 2026 Overview 

Earlier the UPSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for 1,468 Gram Panchayat Officer posts under Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2023 across the state.Now the Commission has announced the result for the same on its official website. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Exam Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Post Name Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) 
Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2023
Total Vacancies 1,468
Result Status Out
Result Mode PDF
Cut-Off Status Released
Job location  Uttar Pradesh
Official Website upsssc.gov.in

How to Check Roll Number in UPSSSC VPO Result 2026?

If you have appeared in the computer-based exam for  Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts, you can check your result status with the UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below-

  • First of all, download the result pdf from the official website.
  • Open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut.
  • Type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter.
  • You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.




 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:16 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News