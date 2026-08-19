UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result And Merit List PDF Link Here

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the final result of the Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts on upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the written mains exam for above posts can download the result from the official website. The result has been declared in the pdf format containing the roll number of finally shortlisted candidates. As per the result announced, a total of 1468 candidates have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari under the Panchayati Raj Department of the state.

UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Download PDF

The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the shortlisted candidates on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise list of selected candidates and the final cut-off marks along with the result through the pdf available on the official website. The UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-