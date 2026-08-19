UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Download Result And Merit List PDF Link Here
UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts on upsssc.gov.in. A total of 1468 candidates have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari under the Panchayati Raj Department of the state. Check all details here.
UPSSSC VPO Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the final result of the Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts on upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the written mains exam for above posts can download the result from the official website. The result has been declared in the pdf format containing the roll number of finally shortlisted candidates. As per the result announced, a total of 1468 candidates have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari under the Panchayati Raj Department of the state.
UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 Download PDF
The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the shortlisted candidates on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise list of selected candidates and the final cut-off marks along with the result through the pdf available on the official website. The UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|UPSSSC VPO Result 2026
|Direct Link
UPSSSC VPO Final Result 2026 Overview
Earlier the UPSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for 1,468 Gram Panchayat Officer posts under Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2023 across the state.Now the Commission has announced the result for the same on its official website. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Exam Conducting Authority
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Post Name
|Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO)
|Advertisement No.
|01-Exam/2023
|Total Vacancies
|1,468
|Result Status
|Out
|Result Mode
|Cut-Off Status
|Released
|Job location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Official Website
|upsssc.gov.in
How to Check Roll Number in UPSSSC VPO Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the computer-based exam for Gram Panchayat Adhikari or Village Panchayat Officer (VPO) posts, you can check your result status with the UPSSSC VPO Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below-
- First of all, download the result pdf from the official website.
- Open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut.
- Type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter.
- You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.