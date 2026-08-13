UPTET 2026: 5 Document Mistakes That Can Create Problems After Qualifying
Qualifying UPTET is a big achievement, but small document errors can cause big delays. Name mismatches, expired certificates, and scorecard mistakes are common but avoidable. Corrections are possible within two years. Check this article for complete details.
Key Points
- Common document errors (name, category, marksheets) can delay UPTET teacher selection.
- Correct UPTET scorecard errors (name, DOB) via application to Regulatory Authority with Rs. 500 fee.
- Correct UPTET certificate errors (name) within two years of receipt; Rs. 500 fee applies.
UPTET 2026: Qualifying UPTET is a big step for candidates who want to become teachers in Uttar Pradesh. But clearing the exam is not the end of the process. Many candidates lose valuable time later because of small mistakes in their documents. A wrong spelling, mismatched date of birth, or an expired certificate can create trouble during counselling or verification. These errors often go unnoticed until it is too late. In this article, we list five common document mistakes that UPTET-qualified candidates make. Knowing about them in advance can help you avoid delays and rejection and complete your selection process without stress.
List Of Five Document Mistakes That Can Create Problems After Qualifying UPTET
Candidates who will qualify the UPTET examination can check these 5 Document Mistakes that can create problems in the future:
1. Mismatch in Name or Date of Birth
Many candidates have slight differences in their name or date of birth across documents like Class 10 marksheet, Aadhaar card, and UPTET certificate. Even a small spelling mismatch can cause rejection during verification. Candidates should cross-check all documents before applying for teacher recruitment.
2. Errors in Category Certificate
Candidates applying under OBC, SC, ST, or EWS category often submit outdated or incorrectly filled certificates. Category certificates have a validity period, and an expired certificate is not accepted. Always check the issue date and validity before submission.
3. Incomplete or Wrong Marksheet Details
Some candidates upload unclear scanned copies or marksheets with incorrect roll numbers and subject details. This creates confusion during document verification and can delay the selection process.
4. Missing Domicile Certificate
UP teacher recruitment often requires a valid domicile certificate. Candidates sometimes forget to prepare this document in advance or submit one that has expired, leading to last-minute problems.
5. Errors in UPTET Certificate Details
Candidates should carefully check their UPTET scorecard for correct name, roll number, and qualifying status. Any printing or data error should be corrected through the official website of UPTET before it is used further.
What to Do If UPTET Scorecard Has Wrong Details
If you spot an error in your UPTET scorecard, such as a wrong name, roll number, marks, or category, do not ignore it, as it can create problems later during document verification. Here's what you should do:
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First, carefully re-check the scorecard against your application form and original documents to confirm the mistake.
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Only certain details can usually be corrected; it's mainly the name, father's name, or mother's name. Errors in marks or category typically require separate verification with supporting proof.
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Write a formal application explaining the error, and attach photocopies of original documents that support the correct detail.
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Submit the application through your District Education Officer to the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, 23 Allenganj, Prayagraj.
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Pay the applicable correction fee (Rs. 500 as per the standard process) via demand draft.
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Keep a copy of your submitted application for future reference.
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If the error isn't resolved through this process, you can also raise it via the official helpline (0532-2466769 / 0532-2467504) or the UP Jansunwai grievance portal.
Also Check: UPTET Vs CTET
UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates
How to Correct Errors in UPTET Certificate
Those who want to correct the error in the UPTET certificate must follow these steps:
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Check the error type; only name, father's name, or mother's name can be corrected. Photo, caste, and category cannot be changed.
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Apply within two years of receiving the certificate.
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Prepare a written application along with original supporting documents (proof of correct details).
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Submit the application through your District Education Officer.
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Address it to the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, 23 Allenganj, Prayagraj.
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Attach a demand draft of Rs. 500 as the correction fee.
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Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
Documents Required for UP Teacher Recruitment
Candidates must carry original and photocopies of these documents at counselling:
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UPTET qualifying certificate
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Class 10 and 12 marksheets
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Graduation and B.Ed/D.El.Ed marksheets
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Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)
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Domicile certificate
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Aadhaar card
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Passport-size photographs
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Signature
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com