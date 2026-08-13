UPTET 2026: 5 Document Mistakes That Can Create Problems After Qualifying

Key Points Common document errors (name, category, marksheets) can delay UPTET teacher selection.

Correct UPTET scorecard errors (name, DOB) via application to Regulatory Authority with Rs. 500 fee.

Correct UPTET certificate errors (name) within two years of receipt; Rs. 500 fee applies.

UPTET 2026: Qualifying UPTET is a big step for candidates who want to become teachers in Uttar Pradesh. But clearing the exam is not the end of the process. Many candidates lose valuable time later because of small mistakes in their documents. A wrong spelling, mismatched date of birth, or an expired certificate can create trouble during counselling or verification. These errors often go unnoticed until it is too late. In this article, we list five common document mistakes that UPTET-qualified candidates make. Knowing about them in advance can help you avoid delays and rejection and complete your selection process without stress. List Of Five Document Mistakes That Can Create Problems After Qualifying UPTET Candidates who will qualify the UPTET examination can check these 5 Document Mistakes that can create problems in the future:

1. Mismatch in Name or Date of Birth Many candidates have slight differences in their name or date of birth across documents like Class 10 marksheet, Aadhaar card, and UPTET certificate. Even a small spelling mismatch can cause rejection during verification. Candidates should cross-check all documents before applying for teacher recruitment. 2. Errors in Category Certificate Candidates applying under OBC, SC, ST, or EWS category often submit outdated or incorrectly filled certificates. Category certificates have a validity period, and an expired certificate is not accepted. Always check the issue date and validity before submission. 3. Incomplete or Wrong Marksheet Details Some candidates upload unclear scanned copies or marksheets with incorrect roll numbers and subject details. This creates confusion during document verification and can delay the selection process.

4. Missing Domicile Certificate UP teacher recruitment often requires a valid domicile certificate. Candidates sometimes forget to prepare this document in advance or submit one that has expired, leading to last-minute problems. 5. Errors in UPTET Certificate Details Candidates should carefully check their UPTET scorecard for correct name, roll number, and qualifying status. Any printing or data error should be corrected through the official website of UPTET before it is used further. What to Do If UPTET Scorecard Has Wrong Details If you spot an error in your UPTET scorecard, such as a wrong name, roll number, marks, or category, do not ignore it, as it can create problems later during document verification. Here's what you should do: First, carefully re-check the scorecard against your application form and original documents to confirm the mistake.

Only certain details can usually be corrected; it's mainly the name, father's name, or mother's name. Errors in marks or category typically require separate verification with supporting proof.

Write a formal application explaining the error, and attach photocopies of original documents that support the correct detail.

Submit the application through your District Education Officer to the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, 23 Allenganj, Prayagraj.

Pay the applicable correction fee (Rs. 500 as per the standard process) via demand draft.

Keep a copy of your submitted application for future reference.

If the error isn't resolved through this process, you can also raise it via the official helpline (0532-2466769 / 0532-2467504) or the UP Jansunwai grievance portal.

Also Check: UPTET Vs CTET UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates How to Correct Errors in UPTET Certificate Those who want to correct the error in the UPTET certificate must follow these steps: Check the error type; only name, father's name, or mother's name can be corrected. Photo, caste, and category cannot be changed.

Apply within two years of receiving the certificate.

Prepare a written application along with original supporting documents (proof of correct details).

Submit the application through your District Education Officer.

Address it to the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, 23 Allenganj, Prayagraj.

Attach a demand draft of Rs. 500 as the correction fee.

Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference. Documents Required for UP Teacher Recruitment