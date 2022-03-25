Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result Expected Today: What are the Passing Marks?; Know Pass Percentage

Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to declare the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Result soon for the recruitment of Teachers. Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 will be able to download their result from the official website of UPTET.i.e. updled.gov.in, once released.

According to the reports, Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result is expected today or within a week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result. The result will be released through online mode on updled.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh TET 202 final answer key will be released ahead of the results. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 was conducted on 23 January 2022 across the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021, but the exam was postponed in view of the paper leak cases. As per data, a total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the test out of which, 12,91,627 applied for the primary level and 8,73,552 are for the upper primary level. Around 83.09% for the primary and 85.72% for the upper primary level appeared in the exam.

The board had released the provisional answer keys for UPTET 2022 on 27 January 2022 on its website. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till 2 February 2022. Candidates will be able to download Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result Delay due to Elections

The delay in the declaration of the Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result is due to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now, The results of the election already have been announced and Today, on March 24, Adityanath is going to take oath as the Chief Minister, It is believed that the UPTET Result 2022 can be announced at any time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates are also advised to keep refreshing this page for more latest news on results.

How to Download Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of UPTET.i.e. updled.gov.in. Click on the notification link that 'Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result' flashing on homepage. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

Download Uttar Pradesh TET 2022 Result - to active soon

What are the Passing Marks?

To get a UPTET certificate, Candidates belonging to the unreserved category must be required to score 60% Marks while this criteria for OBC/SC/ST categories is 55% Marks. The board will release the official UPTET Cut Off 2022 Marks after releasing the result, candidates will be able to check on updled.gov.in. Let's have a look at the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in UPTET 2021 Exam.