Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020- UK Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

UK Board has released Uttarakhand 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website. The students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board 10th Examination 2020 are advised to save or note the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet from this page. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has published the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet on the official website that is ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th Time Table published here is the same as published on the official website of the UK Board.

UK Board 10th Time Table 2020/ Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Date Sheet

Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 3rd March 2020 Tuesday Hindi 6th March 2020 Friday English 7th March 2020 Saturday Indian Music (Melodic playing) Typing (Hindi or English) 13th March 2020 Friday Science 14th March 2020 Saturday Indian Music (Singing) Indian Music (Percussion playing) 16th March 2020 Monday Information Technology 18th March 2020 Wednesday Social Science 20th March 2020 Friday Home Science (1- only for girls / 2- only for those girls/boys who have not taken it as a mandatory subject) 23rd March 2020 Monday Mathematics 24th March 2020 Tuesday Urdu 25th March 2020 Wednesday Punjabi Bengali Sanskrit

