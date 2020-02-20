Search

Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020- UK Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

UK Board has released Uttarakhand 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website. The students can check the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this article. 

Feb 20, 2020 14:14 IST
UK Board has released Uttarakhand 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website. The students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board 10th Examination 2020 are advised to save or note the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet from this page. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has published the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet on the official website that is ubse.uk.gov.in. 

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has officially published the Uttarakhand Board 10th Date Sheet on the official website that is ubse.uk.gov.in. The students appearing for the UK Board 10th Examination 2020 can check the Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table: 

Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects

3rd March 2020

Tuesday

Hindi

6th March 2020

Friday

English

7th March 2020

Saturday

Indian Music (Melodic playing) 

Typing (Hindi or English)

13th March 2020

Friday

Science

14th March 2020

Saturday

Indian Music (Singing) 

Indian Music (Percussion playing)   

16th March 2020

Monday

Information Technology   

18th March 2020

Wednesday

Social Science

20th March 2020

Friday

Home Science

(1- only for girls / 2- only for those girls/boys who have not taken it as a mandatory subject)

23rd March 2020

Monday

Mathematics

24th March 2020

Tuesday

Urdu

25th March 2020

Wednesday

Punjabi

Bengali

Sanskrit

 

The Uttarakhand Board 10th Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is officially released by the UK Board. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE officially releases the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Time Table, conducts the Uttarakhand Board 10th Examination and also announces the UK 10th Result 2020 on its official website.

