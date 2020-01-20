Uttarakhand High Court Group D Admit Card 2020 Released @ubtergd.in, Check Direct Link to Download

Uttarakhand High Court Group D Admit Card 2020 Download: The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTE), Roorkee has released the Group D Admit Card 2020 on the official website. The candidates who have applied for 37 Group D vacancies in the Uttarakhand High Court notified in December this year, can download their admit card from the official website, ubtergd.in or ubter.in.

Candidates downloading Uttarakhand High Court Group D Admit Card 2020 will be able to check their roll number, exam city and exam centre through the hall ticket.

Uttarakhand High Court Group D Exam 2020 has been scheduled to be held from 02 February 2020 in single shift of two hours beginning at 10.00 AM at different exam centres decided by the Board.

Uttarakhand High Court Group D Exam 2020 question paper will have objective type questions with multiple choices from different subjects like General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, General Science, Mathematics and knowledge about Uttarakhand. There will be total 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The level of questions will be Junior High School, i.e. 8th standard. There is no negative marking in the written exam.

The UBTER, in a notice dated 18 January 2020, confirmed the date for Uttarakhand High Court Group D Written Test 2020 along with Admit Card release announcement.

Uttarakhand High Court Group D Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. www. ubtergd.in. Click on the link " Click here to Download Admit Card" given in the Link column available on the Home Page. A New Window/page will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – registration number and date of birth or Roll Number. Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card. You should take a print out of admit card and also must save a copy in view of future requirements.

