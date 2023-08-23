UK Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE English Syllabus PDF

SECTION A : READING 15 Marks 1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary. Passage 1 - 200 words (6 marks)– Three or Four comprehension questions. 06 Marks Passage 2 - 300 words (9 marks)-Three or Four comprehension questions and One or two questions on vocabulary. 09 Marks

SECTION B : WRITING 15 Marks 3- Letter Writing - One letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Type of letter: Informal: Personal such as to family and friends. Formal: Letter of complaints, enquiries, requests, applications 06 Marks 4- Writing a short paragraph on a given outline / topic in about 60 words 04 Marks 5. Composition : A short writing task based on a verbal and/or visual stimulus (diagram, Picture, graph, map, chart, table, flow chart etc.) Maximum words 80. 05 Marks

SECTION C : GRAMMAR 15 Marks Question No. 6-11 A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Test types used will include clause, gap-filling, sentence-completion, sentence-reordering, dialogue-completion and sentence-transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching: 1. Use of non-finites. 2. Sentence connectors (as, since, while, then, just because, just, until) 3. Clauses with what, where and how. 4. Past Tense. 5. Modals (can, could, may, must, might) Note: All other areas covered in Class IX will also be tested in Class X as this is an integrated course for this area of learning. No separate marks allotted for any of grammatical items listed above.

SECTION D : TEXT BOOKS 35 Marks First Flight - NCERT Text Book for class X (Latest Edition) Prose 16 Marks 12 & 13- Two extracts from different prose lessons included in Text book (Approximately 100 words each) 4x2 = 08 Marks These extracts chosen from different lessons will be literary and discursive in nature. Each extract will be of 4 marks. 01 mark in each extract will be for vocabulary. 3 Marks in each passage will be used for testing local and global comprehension besides a question on interpretation. 14- One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from Textbook to be answered in about 80 words. 05 Marks 15- One out of two questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) (30-40 words) 03 Mark Poetry 07 Marks 16. One extract from a poem from the prescribed reader followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the set text. The extract will carry three marks. 03 Marks 17. Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in 30-40 words each. 04 Marks Foot Prints without Feet - Supplementary Reader for Class X 12 Marks 18- One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyze character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 100 words. 07 Marks 19- One out of two short answer type questions of interpretative and evaluative nature based on lessons to be answered in 30-40 words. 03 Marks 20- One out of two short answer type questions based on factual aspects of the lessons to be answered in 20-30 words.