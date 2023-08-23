UK Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE English Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 English Syllabus: The UK Educational Board is the state board of Uttarakhand. It is one of the advanced and updated educational boards that offers revised syllabi to its students on a yearly basis. For the academic year 2023–24, the Uttarakhand Board has already released the new syllabus. Students of Class 10 must check this new syllabus, as this time you will be sitting for UK Board exams in Class 10. Knowing the syllabus will save you time by updating you with the deleted or added topics. Teachers should also have this updated syllabus with them to teach students accordingly.
Here you will find the revised syllabus for UK Board Class 10 English 2023–24. English is one of the most important subjects and is compulsory in higher classes as well. Thus, having command over this subject is important. Check the section-wise course structure, mark allocation, and topics covered under each section. Download the free syllabus PDF for better clarity.
UK Board Class 10 English Course Structure 2023-24
|
Sections
|
Allocated Marks
|
Section A: Reading
|
15
|
Section B: Writing
|
15
|
Section C: Grammar
|
15
|
Section D: Textbooks
|
35
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24
|
SECTION A : READING 15 Marks
1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary.
Passage 1 - 200 words (6 marks)– Three or Four comprehension questions. 06 Marks
Passage 2 - 300 words (9 marks)-Three or Four comprehension questions and One or two questions on vocabulary. 09 Marks
SECTION B : WRITING 15 Marks
3- Letter Writing - One letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Type of letter:
Informal: Personal such as to family and friends.
Formal: Letter of complaints, enquiries, requests, applications 06 Marks
4- Writing a short paragraph on a given outline / topic in about 60 words 04 Marks
5. Composition : A short writing task based on a verbal and/or visual stimulus (diagram,
Picture, graph, map, chart, table, flow chart etc.) Maximum words 80. 05 Marks
SECTION C : GRAMMAR 15 Marks
Question No. 6-11
A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Test types used will include clause, gap-filling, sentence-completion, sentence-reordering, dialogue-completion and sentence-transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching:
1. Use of non-finites.
2. Sentence connectors (as, since, while, then, just because, just, until)
3. Clauses with what, where and how.
4. Past Tense.
5. Modals (can, could, may, must, might)
Note: All other areas covered in Class IX will also be tested in Class X as this is an integrated course for this area of learning. No separate marks allotted for any of grammatical items listed above.
SECTION D : TEXT BOOKS 35 Marks
First Flight - NCERT Text Book for class X (Latest Edition)
Prose 16 Marks
12 & 13- Two extracts from different prose lessons included in Text book (Approximately 100 words each) 4x2 = 08 Marks
These extracts chosen from different lessons will be literary and discursive in nature. Each extract will be of 4 marks. 01 mark in each extract will be for vocabulary. 3 Marks in each passage will be used for testing local and global comprehension besides a question on interpretation.
14- One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from Textbook to be answered in about 80 words. 05 Marks
15- One out of two questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) (30-40 words) 03 Mark
Poetry 07 Marks
16. One extract from a poem from the prescribed reader followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the set text. The extract will carry three marks. 03 Marks
17. Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in 30-40 words each. 04 Marks
Foot Prints without Feet - Supplementary Reader for Class X 12 Marks
18- One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyze character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 100 words.
07 Marks
19- One out of two short answer type questions of interpretative and evaluative nature based on lessons to be answered in 30-40 words. 03 Marks
20- One out of two short answer type questions based on factual aspects of the lessons to be answered in 20-30 words.
Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
|
S. No.
|
Assessment Points
|
Marks
|
1
|
Listening Skill
|
4
|
2
|
Speaking Skill
|
4
|
3
|
Project Work
a) Script, Presentation, Originality
b) Viva based on Project
|
4+3
|
4
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
