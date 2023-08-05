Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Syllabus: UBSE, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, and the Government of Uttarakhand are actively involved in improving the educational standard of Uttarakhand. This can be seen in the improving board results of the Class 10 and Class 12 UK boards. The Uttarakhand Board uses NCERT textbooks to cover its curriculum. After the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, the NCERT Books have been revised. Thus, to match the syllabus and adhere to the NEP 2020 guidelines, the UK Board has released the revised syllabus for the 2023–24 academic year.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 syllabus can be downloaded from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in 2024 syllabus. The UBSE Class 10 syllabus is provided for Science, Maths, Social Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Science, Bengali, Vocational, and Additional Subjects.

To download the Uttarakhand board syllabus for class 10th, check out this article. The UK board syllabus 2023–2024 for Class 10 is provided subject-wise. In the syllabus PDF, you will find the marking scheme, units, topics, and recommended textbooks for each subject. Continue reading and download the UK Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF.

Uttarakhand Board Revised Syllabus 2023-24: Notice







Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

