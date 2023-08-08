Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Science Syllabus: Uttarakhand Board is known for its diverse curriculum, which supports holistic student development. The UK Educational Board keeps the syllabus for its classes up-to-date to ensure no inconvenience or spreading of false information to its schools, teachers, and students. The Uttarakhand Board has now released its revised syllabus for Class 10. The syllabus for Science, Social Science, Home Science, Math, Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Bengali, Vocational, and Additional Subjects is available online on the UK Board’s official website. You will find the combined syllabus PDF for UK Board Classes 9 and 10. To check the segregated subject-wise Uttarakhand revised syllabus 2023–24, refer to the UK Board Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2023–24.
To download the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Science Syllabus PDF 2023-24 continue reading this article. Here you will find the 2023-24 course structure, UK Board revised Science syllabus 2023-24, UK Board Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24, and the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Science prescribed books. Read and download the syllabus PDF below.
UK Board Class 10 Science Course Structure 2023-24
TOTAL MARKS- 100 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}
Theory:80 Marks
Time: 3:00 Hrs
|
Unit No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
I
|
Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour
|
25
|
II
|
World of Living
|
25
|
III
|
Natural Phenomena
|
12
|
IV
|
Effects of Current
|
13
|
V
|
Natural Resources
|
05
|
Total
|
80
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit I: Chemical Substances- Nature and Behaviour
Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, endothermic exothermic reactions, oxidation and reduction.
Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General
properties, examples and uses, neutralization, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.
Metals and Non-metals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.
Carbon and its compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.
Unit II: World of Living
Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.
Control and Coordination: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical coordination: animal hormones.
Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health- need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Childbearing and women’s health.
Heredity: Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction:
Unit III: Natural Phenomena
Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required), magnification.
Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index.
Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula (Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens.
Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses. Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in dailylife.
Unit IV: Effects of Current
Electric current, potential difference and electric current. Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.
Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.
Unit V: Natural Resources
Our environment: Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
1- Physics Practical
|
03 Marks
|
2- Chemistry Practical
|
03 Marks
|
3- Biology Practical
|
03 Marks
|
4- Sessional Work
|
03 Marks
|
5- Viva Voce
|
03 Marks
|
5- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
05 Marks
*Note from UK Board: (There will be total 3 Unit Tests (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and one after half yearly examination) and a pre-board examination to be conducted throughout the year. At the time of half-yearly result preparation, best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. In the annual board examination, marks of the best out of 3 Unit Tests will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the result preparation.)
UK Board Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24
|
Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.
LIST OF EXPERIMENTS
1. A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator: Unit-I
(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid
(ii) Dilute NaOH solution
(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution
(iv) Lemon juice
(v) Water
(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution
B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with: Unit-I
a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)
b) Zinc metal
c) Solid sodium carbonate
2. Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into: Unit-I
A. Combination reaction
B. Decomposition reaction
C. Displacement reaction
D. Double displacement reaction
(i) Action of water on quicklime
(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals
(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution
(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions
3. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions: Unit-I
i) ZnSO4(aq)
ii) FeSO4(aq)
iii) CuSO4(aq)
iv) Al2 (SO4)3(aq)
Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.
4. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. Unit-IV
5. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.Unit-IV
6. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata. Unit- II
7. Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. Unit-II
8. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): Unit- I
i) Odour
ii) solubility in water
iii) effect on litmus
iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate
9. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water. Unit- I
10. Determination of the focal length of: Unit-III
i) Concave mirror
ii) Convex lens
by obtaining the image of a distant object.
11. Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. Unit - III
12. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides.Unit-II
13. Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. Unit-III
14. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean). Unit-II
PRESCRIBED BOOKS:
- Science-Textbook for class IX-NCERT Publication
- Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication
- Laboratory Manual-Science-Class IX, NCERT Publication
- Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication
- Exemplar Problems Class IX – NCERT Publication
- Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication
