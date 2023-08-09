UK Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus PDF
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: The Uttarakhand Board, UK Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus comprise of a diverse range of topics that provide students with a holistic understanding of contemporary India, economic development and disaster management. It typically includes topics related to India's freedom struggle, world history, geographical features, political systems, and economic development. This syllabus aims to cultivate critical thinking, and analytical skills. By studying these subjects, students not only gain knowledge about the past and present but also develop the tools necessary to become informed and responsible citizens who can actively contribute to society's progress. Download the recently released UK Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24. Get the revised Uttarakhand Class 10 Social Science syllabus in chapter-wise format along with unit-wise course structure.
UK Board Class 10 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24
TOTAL MARKS- 100 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}
Theory:80 Marks
Time: 3:00 Hrs
Unit No.
Unit
Marks
I
INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II
20
II
CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II
18
III
DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II
18
IV
UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
16
V
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
08
Total
80
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II
Section 1: Events and Processes:
1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe:
The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation
The Making of Nationalism in Europe
The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848
The Making of Germany and Italy
Visualizing the Nation
Nationalism and Imperialism
2- Nationalism in India:
The First World War, Khilafat and Non -
Cooperation
Differing Strands within the Movement
Towards Civil Disobedience
The Sense of Collective Belonging
Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies:
3- The Making of a Global World:
The Pre-modern world
The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)
The Inter war Economy
Rebuilding a World Economy: The PostWar Era
4- The Age of Industrialization:
Before the Industrial Revolution
Hand Labour and Steam Power
Industrialization in the Colonies
Factories Come Up
The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth
Market for Goods
Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics:
5- Print Culture and the Modern World:
The First Printed Books
Print Comes to Europe
The Print Revolution and its Impact
The Reading Mania
The Nineteenth Century
India and the World of Print
Religious Reform and Public Debates
New Forms of Publication
Print and Censorship
Map Work- 02 Marks
Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II
1- Resources and Development:
Concept
Development of Resources
Resource Planning - Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources
Land Resources and Land Utilization
Land Use Pattern in India
Land Degradation and Conservation Measures
Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation (excluding Box Information on State of India’s Environment).
2- Forest and Wildlife
Conservation of forest and wildlife in India
Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources
Community and Conservation
3- Water Resources:
Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management
Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management
Rainwater Harvesting
4- Agriculture:
Types of Farming– Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial
Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms
Food Security (excluding impact of globalization on agriculture)
5- Minerals and Energy Resources
What is a mineral?
Mode of occurrence of Minerals - Where are these minerals found?, Ferrous
Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic Minerals, Rock Minerals Conservation of Minerals Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of
Energy
Conservation of Energy Resources
6- Manufacturing Industries:
Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral based Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation
7- Life Lines of National Economy:
Roadways
Railways
Pipelines
Waterways
Major Seaports
Airways
Communication
International Trade
Tourism as a Trade
Map Work- 04 Marks
Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II
1- Power-sharing:
Belgium and Sri Lanka
Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka
Accommodation in Belgium
Why power sharing is desirable?
Forms of Power Sharing
2- Federalism:
What is Federalism?
What make India a Federal Country?
How is Federalism practiced?
Decentralization in India
3- Gender, Religion and Caste:
Gender and Politics- Public/Private division, Women’s political representation
Religion, Communalism and Politics– Communalism, Secular State
Caste and Politics- Caste inequalities, Caste in politics, Politics in caste
4- Political Parties:
Why do we need Political Parties?– Meaning, Functions, Necessity
How many parties should we have?
National Parties
State Parties
Challenges to Political Parties
How can Parties be reformed?
5- Outcomes of Democracy:
How do we assess democracy’s outcomes?
Accountable, responsive and legitimate government
Economic growth and development
Reduction of inequality and poverty
Accommodation of social diversity
Dignity and freedom of the citizens
Unit- IV: UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
1- Development:
What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals
Income and Other Goals
National Development
How to compare different countries or states?
Income and other criteria
Public Facilities
Sustainability of Development
2- Sectors of the Indian Economy:
Sectors of Economic Activities
Comparing the three sectors
Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India
Division of sectors as organized and unorganized
Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors
3- Money and Credit:
Money as a medium of exchange
Modern forms of Money
Loan activities of Banks
Two different Credit situations
Terms of Credit
Formal Sector Credit in India
Self Help Groups for the Poor
4- Globalization and the Indian Economy:
Production across countries
Interlinking production across countries
Foreign Trade and integration of markets
What is Globalization?
Factors that have enabled Globalization
World Trade Organization
Impact of Globalization in India
The Struggle for a fair Globalization
5- Consumer Rights:
The consumer in the marketplace
Consumer Movement
Consumer Rights
Taking the consumer movement forward
Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT
1- Tsunami
2- Safer Construction Practices
3- Survival Skills
4- Alternate Communication system during Disasters
5- Sharing Responsibility
Internal Assessment
20 Marks
1- Assignments- 05 (02 marks for each) -
10 Marks
2- Project Work (01 Project)-
05 Marks
3- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)-
05 Marks
*Note from UK Board: (There will be total 3 Unit Tests (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and one after half yearly examination) and a pre-board examination to be conducted throughout the year. At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. In annual board examination, marks of the best out of 3 Unit Tests will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the result preparation.)
