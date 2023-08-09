UK Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus PDF

Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II

Section 1: Events and Processes: 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe: The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation

The Making of Nationalism in Europe

The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848

The Making of Germany and Italy

Visualizing the Nation

Nationalism and Imperialism 2- Nationalism in India: The First World War, Khilafat and Non -

Cooperation

Differing Strands within the Movement

Towards Civil Disobedience

The Sense of Collective Belonging Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies: 3- The Making of a Global World: The Pre-modern world

The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)

The Inter war Economy

Rebuilding a World Economy: The PostWar Era 4- The Age of Industrialization: Before the Industrial Revolution

Hand Labour and Steam Power

Industrialization in the Colonies

Factories Come Up

The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth

Market for Goods Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics: 5- Print Culture and the Modern World: The First Printed Books

Print Comes to Europe

The Print Revolution and its Impact

The Reading Mania

The Nineteenth Century

India and the World of Print

Religious Reform and Public Debates

New Forms of Publication

Print and Censorship Map Work- 02 Marks

Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II

1- Resources and Development: Concept

Development of Resources

Resource Planning - Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources

Land Resources and Land Utilization

Land Use Pattern in India

Land Degradation and Conservation Measures

Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation (excluding Box Information on State of India’s Environment). 2- Forest and Wildlife Conservation of forest and wildlife in India

Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources

Community and Conservation 3- Water Resources: Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management

Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management

Rainwater Harvesting 4- Agriculture: Types of Farming– Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial

Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms

Food Security (excluding impact of globalization on agriculture) 5- Minerals and Energy Resources What is a mineral?

Mode of occurrence of Minerals - Where are these minerals found?, Ferrous

Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic Minerals, Rock Minerals Conservation of Minerals Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of

Energy

Conservation of Energy Resources 6- Manufacturing Industries: Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral based Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation 7- Life Lines of National Economy: Roadways

Railways

Pipelines

Waterways

Major Seaports

Airways

Communication

International Trade

Tourism as a Trade Map Work- 04 Marks

Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II

1- Power-sharing: Belgium and Sri Lanka

Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka

Accommodation in Belgium

Why power sharing is desirable?

Forms of Power Sharing 2- Federalism: What is Federalism?

What make India a Federal Country?

How is Federalism practiced?

Decentralization in India 3- Gender, Religion and Caste: Gender and Politics- Public/Private division, Women’s political representation

Religion, Communalism and Politics– Communalism, Secular State

Caste and Politics- Caste inequalities, Caste in politics, Politics in caste 4- Political Parties: Why do we need Political Parties?– Meaning, Functions, Necessity

How many parties should we have?

National Parties

State Parties

Challenges to Political Parties

How can Parties be reformed? 5- Outcomes of Democracy: How do we assess democracy’s outcomes?

Accountable, responsive and legitimate government

Economic growth and development

Reduction of inequality and poverty

Accommodation of social diversity

Dignity and freedom of the citizens

Unit- IV: UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

1- Development: What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals

Income and Other Goals

National Development

How to compare different countries or states?

Income and other criteria

Public Facilities

Sustainability of Development 2- Sectors of the Indian Economy: Sectors of Economic Activities

Comparing the three sectors

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India

Division of sectors as organized and unorganized

Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors 3- Money and Credit: Money as a medium of exchange

Modern forms of Money

Loan activities of Banks

Two different Credit situations

Terms of Credit

Formal Sector Credit in India

Self Help Groups for the Poor 4- Globalization and the Indian Economy: Production across countries

Interlinking production across countries

Foreign Trade and integration of markets

What is Globalization?

Factors that have enabled Globalization

World Trade Organization

Impact of Globalization in India

The Struggle for a fair Globalization 5- Consumer Rights: The consumer in the marketplace

Consumer Movement

Consumer Rights

Taking the consumer movement forward

Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT