UK Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Reads will also get syllabus PDFs for Maths, Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Science, Bengali, Vocational and Additional subjects. Download the revised pattern for language subjects.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: The Uttarakhand Board, UK Board Class 10 Social Science syllabus comprise of a diverse range of topics that provide students with a holistic understanding of contemporary India, economic development and disaster management. It typically includes topics related to India's freedom struggle, world history, geographical features, political systems, and economic development. This syllabus aims to cultivate critical thinking, and analytical skills.  By studying these subjects, students not only gain knowledge about the past and present but also develop the tools necessary to become informed and responsible citizens who can actively contribute to society's progress. Download the recently released UK Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24. Get the revised Uttarakhand Class 10 Social Science syllabus in chapter-wise format along with unit-wise course structure.

Read: UK Board Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2023–24.

UK Board Class 10 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24

TOTAL MARKS- 100 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}

Theory:80 Marks

Time: 3:00 Hrs

Unit No.

Unit

Marks

I

INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II

20

II

CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II

18

III

DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II

18

IV

UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

16

V

DISASTER MANAGEMENT 

08
 

Total

80

 

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

 

Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II  

Section 1: Events and Processes:

1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe:

  • The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation
  • The Making of Nationalism in Europe
  • The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848
  • The Making of Germany and Italy
  • Visualizing the Nation
  • Nationalism and Imperialism

2- Nationalism in India:

  • The First World War, Khilafat and Non -
  • Cooperation
  • Differing Strands within the Movement
  • Towards Civil Disobedience
  • The Sense of Collective Belonging

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies:

3- The Making of a Global World:

  • The Pre-modern world
  • The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)
  • The Inter war Economy
  • Rebuilding a World Economy: The PostWar Era

4- The Age of Industrialization:

  • Before the Industrial Revolution
  • Hand Labour and Steam Power
  • Industrialization in the Colonies
  • Factories Come Up
  • The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth
  • Market for Goods

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics:

5- Print Culture and the Modern World:

  • The First Printed Books
  • Print Comes to Europe
  • The Print Revolution and its Impact
  • The Reading Mania
  • The Nineteenth Century
  • India and the World of Print
  • Religious Reform and Public Debates
  • New Forms of Publication
  • Print and Censorship

Map Work- 02 Marks

Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II

1- Resources and Development:

  • Concept
  • Development of Resources
  • Resource Planning - Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources
  • Land Resources and Land Utilization
  • Land Use Pattern in India
  • Land Degradation and Conservation Measures
  • Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation (excluding Box Information on State of India’s Environment).

2- Forest and Wildlife

  • Conservation of forest and wildlife in India
  • Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources
  • Community and Conservation

3- Water Resources:

  • Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management
  • Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management
  • Rainwater Harvesting

4- Agriculture:

  • Types of Farming– Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial
  • Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms
  • Food Security (excluding impact of globalization on agriculture)

5- Minerals and Energy Resources

  • What is a mineral?
  • Mode of occurrence of Minerals - Where are these minerals found?, Ferrous
  • Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic Minerals, Rock Minerals Conservation of Minerals Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of
  • Energy
  • Conservation of Energy Resources

6- Manufacturing Industries:

  • Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral based Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation

7- Life Lines of National Economy:

  • Roadways
  • Railways
  • Pipelines
  • Waterways
  • Major Seaports
  • Airways
  • Communication
  • International Trade
  • Tourism as a Trade

Map Work- 04 Marks

Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II 

1- Power-sharing:

  • Belgium and Sri Lanka
  • Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka
  • Accommodation in Belgium
  • Why power sharing is desirable?
  • Forms of Power Sharing

2- Federalism:

  • What is Federalism?
  • What make India a Federal Country?
  • How is Federalism practiced?
  • Decentralization in India

3- Gender, Religion and Caste:

  • Gender and Politics- Public/Private division, Women’s political representation
  • Religion, Communalism and Politics– Communalism, Secular State
  • Caste and Politics- Caste inequalities, Caste in politics, Politics in caste

4- Political Parties:

  • Why do we need Political Parties?– Meaning, Functions, Necessity
  • How many parties should we have?
  • National Parties
  • State Parties
  • Challenges to Political Parties
  • How can Parties be reformed?

5- Outcomes of Democracy:

  • How do we assess democracy’s outcomes?
  • Accountable, responsive and legitimate government
  • Economic growth and development
  • Reduction of inequality and poverty
  • Accommodation of social diversity
  • Dignity and freedom of the citizens

Unit- IV: UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

1- Development:

  • What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals
  • Income and Other Goals
  • National Development
  • How to compare different countries or states?
  • Income and other criteria
  • Public Facilities
  • Sustainability of Development

2- Sectors of the Indian Economy:

  • Sectors of Economic Activities
  • Comparing the three sectors
  • Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India
  • Division of sectors as organized and unorganized
  • Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors

3- Money and Credit:

  • Money as a medium of exchange
  • Modern forms of Money
  • Loan activities of Banks
  • Two different Credit situations
  • Terms of Credit
  • Formal Sector Credit in India
  • Self Help Groups for the Poor

4- Globalization and the Indian Economy:

  • Production across countries
  • Interlinking production across countries
  • Foreign Trade and integration of markets
  • What is Globalization?
  • Factors that have enabled Globalization
  • World Trade Organization
  • Impact of Globalization in India
  • The Struggle for a fair Globalization

5- Consumer Rights:

  • The consumer in the marketplace
  • Consumer Movement
  • Consumer Rights
  • Taking the consumer movement forward 

Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT  

1- Tsunami

2- Safer Construction Practices

3- Survival Skills

4- Alternate Communication system during Disasters

5- Sharing Responsibility



Internal Assessment

20 Marks

1- Assignments- 05 (02 marks for each) - 

10 Marks

2- Project Work (01 Project)- 

05 Marks

3- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)-

05 Marks

*Note from UK Board:  (There will be total 3 Unit Tests (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and one after half yearly examination) and a pre-board examination to be conducted throughout the year. At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. In annual board examination, marks of the best out of 3 Unit Tests will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the result preparation.) 

 

Download Uttarakhand Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Also read:

 



