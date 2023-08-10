UK Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus: The Uttarakhand Educational Board is a governing body overseeing academic standards and curriculum development in the state's schools. It's responsible for conducting exams, devising syllabi, and ensuring quality education. The UK Board, or UBSE, is a well-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of updated education to its students. The Uttarakhand Board has revised its Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2023–24. This new syllabus will be followed for developing board exam patterns and conducting practicals. Thus, it is important for teachers and students to download the latest syllabus for UK Board Class 10.
Here, you will find the revised UK Board syllabus for Class 10 Math 2023–24. As per the syllabus, there are seven units in this syllabus, and each has its own weightage. To provide a clear understanding of the weightage, we have provided the unit-wise course structure and weightage of the Class 10 Mathematics UK Board Syllabus. Check it out and download the PDF.
UK Board Class 10 Maths Course Structure 2023-24
TOTAL MARKS- 100 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}
Theory:80 Marks
Time: 3:00 Hrs
|
Unit No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number Systems
|
06
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
06
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
15
|
V
|
Trigonometry
|
12
|
VI
|
Mensuration
|
10
|
VII
|
Statistics & Probability
|
11
|
Total
|
80
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24
|
UNIT I: NUMBER SYSTEMS
REAL NUMBER
Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of √2,√3,√5
UNIT II: ALGEBRA
1. POLYNOMIALS
Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.
2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency.
Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically-by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.
3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.
4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS
Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first nth terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.
UNIT III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY
Coordinate Geometry
Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).
UNIT IV: GEOMETRY
1. TRIANGLES
Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.
a. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.
b. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.
c. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.
d. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.
e. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides
including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.
2. CIRCLES
Tangent to a circle at, point of contact
a. (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.
b. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.
UNIT V: TRIGONOMETRY
1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well
defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric
ratios of 30°, 45° and 60°. Relationships between the ratios.
2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES
Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given.
3. HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES: Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression.
Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right
triangles. Angles of elevation/depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.
UNIT VI: MENSURATION
1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of the above-said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.
2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.
UNIT VII: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
1. STATISTICS
Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).
2. PROBABILITY
Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Activities (02)-2x5
|
10 Marks
|
Project Work (01)
|
05 Marks
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
05 Marks
*Note from UK Board: (There will be total 3 Unit Tests (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and one after half yearly examination) and a pre-board examination to be conducted throughout the year. At the time of half-yearly result preparation, the best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. In the annual board examination, marks of the best out of 3 Unit Tests will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the result preparation.)
UK Board Class 10 Maths Prescribed Books
- Mathematics - Textbook for class X - NCERT Publication
- Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication
- Mathematics exemplar problems for class X, NCERT publication.
