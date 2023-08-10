UK Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 10 Maths syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Reads will also get syllabus PDFs for Maths, Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Science, Bengali, Vocational and Additional subjects. Download the revised pattern for language subjects.

Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus and paper pattern
Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus and paper pattern

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus: The Uttarakhand Educational Board is a governing body overseeing academic standards and curriculum development in the state's schools. It's responsible for conducting exams, devising syllabi, and ensuring quality education. The UK Board, or UBSE, is a well-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of updated education to its students. The Uttarakhand Board has revised its Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2023–24. This new syllabus will be followed for developing board exam patterns and conducting practicals. Thus, it is important for teachers and students to download the latest syllabus for UK Board Class 10. 

Read: UK Board Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2023–24.

Here, you will find the revised UK Board syllabus for Class 10 Math 2023–24. As per the syllabus, there are seven units in this syllabus, and each has its own weightage. To provide a clear understanding of the weightage, we have provided the unit-wise course structure and weightage of the Class 10 Mathematics UK Board Syllabus. Check it out and download the PDF.

Career Counseling

UK Board Class 10 Maths Course Structure 2023-24

TOTAL MARKS- 100 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}

Theory:80 Marks

Time: 3:00 Hrs

 

Unit No.

Unit

Marks

I

Number Systems

06

II

Algebra

20

III

Coordinate Geometry

06

IV

Geometry

15

V

Trigonometry

12

VI

Mensuration

10

VII

Statistics & Probability

11
 

Total

80

 

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

 

UNIT I: NUMBER SYSTEMS

REAL NUMBER

Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of √2,√3,√5


UNIT II: ALGEBRA

1. POLYNOMIALS

Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.


2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency.

Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically-by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.


3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.


4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first nth terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.


UNIT III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Coordinate Geometry

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).


UNIT IV: GEOMETRY

1. TRIANGLES

Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

a. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

b. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.

c. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.

d. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.

e. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides

including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.


2. CIRCLES

Tangent to a circle at, point of contact

a. (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.

b. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.


UNIT V: TRIGONOMETRY

1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well

defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric

ratios of 30°, 45° and 60°. Relationships between the ratios.


2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given.


3. HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES: Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression.

Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right

triangles. Angles of elevation/depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.


UNIT VI: MENSURATION

1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

 Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of the above-said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.


2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.


UNIT VII: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

1. STATISTICS

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).


2. PROBABILITY

Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.



Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Activities (02)-2x5

10 Marks

Project Work (01)

05 Marks

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

05 Marks

*Note from UK Board:  (There will be total 3 Unit Tests (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and one after half yearly examination) and a pre-board examination to be conducted throughout the year. At the time of half-yearly result preparation, the best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. In the annual board examination, marks of the best out of 3 Unit Tests will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the result preparation.)

UK Board Class 10 Maths Prescribed Books

 

Download Uttarakhand Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Also read:

 

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next