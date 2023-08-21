UK Board 10th Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Home Science Syllabus PDF

UNIT I: Growth and development of children between birth to 3 years. Principles of growth and development of child; Important milestones in physical, motor, social, emotional and language development of children; physical, social and emotional needs of children. 10 Marks

UNIT II: Role of books, music rhymes, games, radio, TV & Video, in the life of a child up to 3 years of age. 04 Marks

UNIT III: Play: Meaning, need and types of play in children between birth & 3 yrs; Characteristics of playactive, passive, natural, serious and exploratory Play materials for children-Characteristics of play material. 05 Marks

UNIT IV: Nutrients: Functions, sources and deficiency of Carbohydrates, proteins, Fats Minerals-Iron, Calcium and Iodine and Vitamins- Vitamin A, B, B2, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. Loss of nutrients during cooking, conservation and enhancement of nutrients. 05 Marks

UNIT V: Meal Planning: Concept, need and factors affecting meal planning-age, sex, climate, occupation, physical needs, number of family members, economic status of family, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislike and occasion; Food Groups (Basic : 5 suggested by ICMR); Use of food groups in planning balanced diet, food allowances suggested by ICMR. 06 Marks

UNIT VI: Food hygiene & methods of storage of food : Rules of hygienic handling of food, Method of storage of perishable, semi-perishable and non-perishable foods. 05 Marks

UNIT VII: Resources available to family: Types of resources-Human (Energy, time, knowledge and skill) Non-Human (money, material goods and community resources); general characteristics of resources, wise use of resources; personal & shared: 06 Marks

UNIT VIII: Money Management: Family income and expenditure and importance of saving & Investment. 06 Marks

UNIT IX: Consumer Education: Consumer rights and responsibilities, consumer problems, malpractices of traders-price variation, poor quality, adulteration, faulty weights and measures, nonavailability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products, misleading advertisement, aids to help consumers-standardization marks, labels, packages, advertisement, Pamphlets & Leaflets. 06 Marks

UNIT X: Care of clothes: Cleaning and finishing agents used in the everyday care of clothes in the homes: stain removal (precautions and methods); laundering and storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics. 12 Marks

UNIT XI: Quality check of apparel: Workmanship of ready made, tailor-made garment, reading of labels on clothes.