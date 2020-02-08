Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 118 Apprentice PRO Posts @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment Apprentice Posts for various trades such as Fitter, Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fireman, Electrician, COPA, Pump Mechanic and other. Eligible candidates can apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment through the official website www.vmc.gov.in on or before 24 February 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 07 February 2020

Last Date of Application - 14 February 2019

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice PRO – 118

Stipend

2 years ITI in relevant trade – Rs. 8467 per month

1 year ITI in relevant trade - Rs. 7526 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice

ITI in relevant field

How to Apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment through the official website www.vmc.gov.in from 07 February yo 24 February 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Notification PDF

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Apprentice Online Application Link



