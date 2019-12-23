Vivo Sends Out Invite for MWC 2020 Event: Expected to Launch Foldable Phone on February 23

Vivo has sent out early “Save the Date” invites to selected media outlets for an event at Mobile World Convention (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The Convention taking place on February 23 is an annual event that witnesses top brands launch the latest products and demo future technologies at the Nautic Centre. However, Vivo has not revealed what it will be launching at the event.

Vivo is not a regular participant at MWC, hence its participation is speculated as a launch of Vivo’s flagship Foldable phone or a premium smartphone at the event. But just in case if Vivo decides to not launch a foldable smartphone, reports claim that the brand may launch the Vivo V19 Pro instead. The phone is supposedly the successor to the highly popular V17 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

The Vivo V17 also gets a 6.44FHD+ AMOLED display with a maximum resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone brought with itself a single selfie camera as compared to its more expensive version, V17 Pro which was announced with a dual selfie pop-up camera.

Talking about the invite, apart from the basics that include the venue, time and a request to save the date the invite features no other information.