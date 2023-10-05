Vizag Port Trust Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 40 Graduate & Technician Post; Check Details Here

Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Vizag Port Trust has issued a Notification for the recruitment of Graduate & Technician Apprentice Vacancy. There are 40 vacancies for various departments of engineering. Interested candidates can apply by October 12, 2023.

Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (Vizag Port Trust) has recently released a notification, accepting 40 applications for apprentice trainees. The graduate/diploma holders in Engineering are welcome to apply for the training and the age limit will be followers per Apprenticeship rules. Interested candidates can apply for the positions of various graduates and technician roles by October 19, 2023.

This is a contractual basis position that will last for 1 year and can be revived on a performance basis. The selection process will be based on marks secured by the candidates in Graduate and Diploma. A merit list will be uploaded on the official website in respect of vacancies as mentioned in the notification. You can check all the details including eligibility, the application process, salary, and other updates here.

Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Andhra Pradesh has published 40 vacancies for Graduate & Technician Apprentice. An overview of the vacancies is given below

Post name Graduate & Technician Apprentice Conducting Body Visakhapatnam Port Authority Mode of application Online Selection process Marks scored in graduation/diploma Vacancies 40 Job location Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Last date of application October 19, 2023 Website shipping.gov.in

Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 40 vacancies announced under Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 40 vacancies released by Visakhapatnam Port Authority for various graduate and technician apprentice trainees. There are several departments that candidates can apply for. Listed below are vacancy details for the positions:

Discipline Vacancies Mechanical Engineering(Graduate) 5 Mechanical Engineering(Technician) 11 Electrical Engineering(Graduate) 5 Electrical Engineering(Technician) 6 Electronics and Communication Engineering(Graduate) 2 Electronics and Communication Engineering(Technician) 5 Electronics and Instrumentation Control Engineering / Instrumentation and Electronics Engineering(Graduate) 2 Electronics and Instrumentation Control Engineering / Instrumentation and Electronics Engineering(Technician) 2 Computer Science and Engineering(Graduate) 2 Total 40

How to Apply for Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee positions:

Step 1: Visit the website: mhrdnats.gov.in and register for the National Web Portal

Step 2: After completing the registration, a unique Enrollment Number will be generated for each applicant

Step 3: Log in to the National Web Portal and click on the ‘Find Establishment’

Step 4: Upload your resume and choose the establishment name

Step 5: After successfully applying, click submit

Eligibility Criteria for Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit As per Apprenticeship Rules Educational Qualification Engineering / Diploma passed (in the years 20201202112022 only) and who have registered in MHRD NATS Portal (mhrdnats.gov.in), which is mandatory.

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limits.

What is the Remuneration for a Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice trainee?

The remuneration for Vizag Port Trust Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee is listed below: